New Shonen Jump Manga Debuts This Week: MamaYuyu Shows What it Takes to Be a Hero

Image: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Shonen manga stories like to play around with the typical hero archetype, often giving them a bit of an edge. MamaYuyu is the latest creation featured in the Weekly Shonen Jump publication. It features an alternate world where demons and humans coexist, and the trait of a hero is passed down as if genetically. When young Corleo inherits the quality, he’s uncertain he wants to live up to such expectations. But the series quickly corners him in a life-or-death situation when a hero visits from another world. All this and more can be found in the new MamaYuyu manga from Shonen Jump!

MamaYuyu Joins the Shonen Jump Lineup

Joining the usual Sunday releases (Mondays in Japan) Mamayuyu will be featured alongside other Shonen Jump series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Akane-banashi. The protagonist, Corleo, has a particularly violent coming-of-age in this prologue chapter, but with a ton of heart.

In it, Corleo was given the trait as the previous hero died, but now he lives in an era of peace where such features aren’t necessary. This is especially the case as in his world, he was taken in and raised by the demon lord Mamama. Overlooked in a post-war society and lacking a sense of identity, Corleo soon finds himself learning what a true hero is.

MamaYuyu Lets You Follow Corleo’s Unique Hero’s Journey

However, Corleo can’t shake the instinct to seek out his purpose and live up to the previous heroes’ legacy. He thinks it’s simply to be strong and self-sufficient when Evan All Green shows up from another world. Evan embodies a classic heroic archetype, quickly trying to slay this world’s demon lord, Mamama.

To learn from him, Corleo endures a crisis of identity, finding himself tested when the dual presence of heroes in one world causes a horrific event where Evan’s life is traded to save Corleo’s.

MamaYuyu Chapter 2 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu will release Chapter 2 on Monday, September 18, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

MamaYuyu Chapter 2

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re uncertain about when MamaYuyu will release Chapter 2 in your region, check our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

This is just the first chapter, and we see a pretty terrific range of emotion, and by the end some impressive artwork featuring a surprising display of cosmic horror. Its characters are likable with relatable premises, and Corleo’s struggle is sure to resonate with readers simply. Our predecessors may leave impressive legacies for us, but perhaps it’s their sense of character, and not their actions or achievements, that we should observe.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023