Next Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter Countdown – Chapter 247

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 deals with the explosive aftermath of Sukuna’s trial. While it did not go as well as the King of Curses’ enemies had hoped, it did remove one of the villain’s most dangerous assets from play, leaving him vulnerable to an all-out assault.

With many of the series’ strongest (and most popular) characters locked in a free-for-all against the deadliest sorcerer ever born, the stakes of the battle against Sukuna have never been higher. Here’s the release date and countdown for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 Release Date and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 will be released on Sunday, December 31st, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The chapter will be available to Japanese Jujutsu Kaisen readers first, but it will be released in other countries soon after it’s released in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga in the world, and new chapters are released at different times in different countries. Here’s a time zone release chart for new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen if you want to know when new chapters will be released in your region!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244

Release Date Countdown

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen is full of exciting twists and gut-wrenching turns, and you can read the whole thing on Viz Media. Unfortunately, unless you get a premium subscription, you can only read the three most recently released chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

If you don’t want to spend money on a Viz Media account, you can read Jutjutsu Kaisen for free on Manga Portal . This is where I read a lot of my manga, and it’s an excellent website if you want something a little more “off the grid.”

Related: 10 Strongest Female Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujustu Kaisen Chapter 246 Recap

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

With Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing failing to suppress Sukuna’s Cursed Energy, the King of Curses can unleash his wrath on the lawyer. Fortunately, Atsuya Kusakabe teleports in and uses Shadow Style: Simple Domain to suppress Sukuna’s own Domain Expansion, and Yuji Itadorio, Choso, and Tatsuma Ino soon join him.

As cavalier and dismissive as ever, Sukuna initially holds his own against all five combatants, but the tide shifts in our heroes’ favor when Ino unsheaths Kento Nanami’s blunt sword, which has been infused with Nanami’s innate Cursed Technique. This catches Sukuna off-guard and gives Yuji a chance to get in close and get a few good punches on his long-time tormentor.

At that moment, Higuruma reveals that the actual end goal of Sukuna’s trial was to use the Executioner’s Blade to kill Sukuna without hurting Megumi Fushigoro. Unfortunately, it looks like Higuruma is willing to sacrifice himself to save Yuji’s best friend, viewing it as atonement for his past transgressions.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023