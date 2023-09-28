Oshi no Ko Chapter 128 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 127 Spoilers

Aqua should seriously consider a career as a talent scout.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 128 Release Date
Production on 15-Year Lie is finally about to enter the filming phase in Oshi no Ko. B-Komachi is getting attended to just as much as Ruby is with this film project. Aqua continues to teeter at the edge of the abyss. In many ways, it’s never been more exciting to be a reader of the manga. As production enters some last-minute casting phases, Aqua entices an extremely unlikely child actor. Find out how this plays out with the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 128!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 128 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko will release Chapter 128 on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The chapter will be available to read at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 128
Release Date Countdown
Related: Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023

If you’re as excited by this latest cryptic appearance from Crow Girl, check our Oshi no Ko release time zone schedule for when Chapter 128 drops!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 127, Aqua baits somebody who is seemingly a god into joining Ruby’s movie. Maybe we should ask him to set up Half-Life Episode 3 while he’s at it?

RECAP & Spoilers: Crow Girl Takes on a Bigger Role in Oshi no Ko Chapter 127 & 128

Everything seems to be going according to plan. Ruby’s movie is getting made, Kana is having her graduation performance, and the script for 15-Year Lie is in. MEM is playing a high school girl which prompts more mockery from Kana, and Taishi Gotanda can’t catch a break for being a working single man in his 40s.

Meanwhile, Aqua finds himself encountering Crow Girl again, in what’s increasingly clear that he’s talking to a spiritual/celestial being as we suspected. Her name is yet to be revealed, but Aqua finds himself appealing to her ego (Aqua can bait literal gods, it seems).

Oshi-no-Ko-Chapter-127-Spoilers-Crow-Girl-Taking-Bait
Oshi-no-Ko-Chapter-127-Spoilers-Aqua-Bait

She claims that she won’t involve herself, but her presence says otherwise. Aqua’s continuous prodding wears her down. Since she takes on the appearance of a small girl, she fits the bill, but it also means Aqua can keep her close and unravel that mystery while carrying out his agenda.

- This article was updated on September 27th, 2023

