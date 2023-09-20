Oshi no Ko Chapter 127 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 126 Spoilers

Images: Aka Akasaka / Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha / Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is back after a painfully long wait as Aka Akasaka continues to dangle tantalising plots our way. Despite much of the summer of 2023 being spent without a new mainline chapter, we’ve gotten plenty of news to help smooth things over. We got Oshi no Ko -interlude- and even news about a renewal for the excellent anime. But you’re not here for that; you want to know what comes next in the manga! With new developments sparking up, old talent managers re-entering the fray, and star eyes shining bright, it’s a good time to be an OnK fan! Get ready here for the release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 127!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 127 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko will release Chapter 127 on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 for most fans worldwide. The chapter will be available to read at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 127

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

With this Oshi no Ko being incredibly popular and regularly placing high in sales charts, you’ll want to stay on top of Chapter 127 as soon as it drops using this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 126, Ichigo returns to Strawberry Productions, and Aqua enters a new phase, his starry eyes following suit.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 127

Aqua is once again sporting a bright star in one of his eyes, suggesting a new development for him. With Ichigo able to come back part-time, the balance is restored at Strawberry and Ruby’s opportunities are more opened up to explore. Responsibilities are distributed among other staff, including multi-talent departments, a pair of streamer departments, and special management of Kana and MEM.

It’s here at we see why fans were teased by out-of-context leaks. Ichigo revealed that he was brought back in by Aqua’s summons, which Ruby reads as a clear sign of his love. But Ichigo is quick to show his talents in arranging Ruby’s future, taking pages from his playbook from when he managed Ai. But he’s also wary of Aqua, who in the closing chapters is met by a crow as his one eye glows bright on the left, claiming that the kid is about to break. Get ready for what comes next with likely an appearance from the Crow Girl in Oshi no Ko Chapter 127!

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023