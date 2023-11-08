Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The production of the 15 Year Lie movie is going along well in Akasaka-sensei’s iconic entertainment world manga. But with the news of a delay on the horizon for Oshi no Ko Chapter 132, fans will want to know the revised release date!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 132 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Chapter 132 was initially scheduled for a November 15, 2023 release date, but there will be a one-week delay pushing the release date to November 22, 2023. Japanese Oshi no Ko fans will be able to read the new chapter at 12 AM JST. For North American readers, this means you can read Oshi no Ko Chapter 132 at 7 AM PT / 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET on Manga Plus!

If you want to stay on top of the earliest you can read the chapter for yourself, check our Oshi no Ko release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 131 we learn some of the shocking truth behind Ai’s past and her mother.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 131 Spoilers

Beyond more filming of the 15 Year Lie movie, we learn about Ai’s past, but the main feature this time is Ai’s mother, Ayumi Hoshino. As she is Aqua’s grandmother, this becomes a tense confrontation, but one where we learn a lot about the problems in Ai’s upbringing. Ai was a beauty, to the point of her looks as a child catching the attention of a man Ayumi was seeing. This caused jealousy and resentment from Ayumi toward Ai along with driving a wedge between her and romantic partners.

However, when Ayumi’s other problematic behaviors such as theft caught up with her, she wound up being separated from her daughter never to see her again. Ayumi feels that Aqua should put however much in the film as he wishes and that there was likely no amount of atonement great enough to make up for her wrongdoing. Akane appears at this point, to bring Aqua back, and remind him she is there to stop him from going too far. We’ll see if this is the case in future chapters.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023