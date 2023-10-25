Oshi no Ko Chapter 131: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 130 Spoilers

Which stellar performance will we see next in Oshi no Ko Chapter 131?

October 25th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Oshi no Ko Chapter 131 Release Date
Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Aqua’s plan is coming together as the 15 Year Lie movie finds its footing thanks to a competent cast of actors. But fans might have to wait an extra bit of time before the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 131!

It’s not a wait like the series’ recent Summer 2023 drought, but it’s enough to keep fans wondering what’s coming next from Akasaka-sensei. After Mem’s recent chapter, who will we see featured next?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 131: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko is set to release Chapter 131 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will skip a week, with no chapter releasing on November 1. The chapter will be available at 12:00 AM JST, or 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET and is free to read on Manga Plus!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 131
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
For readers outside the above time zones, check here for when Oshi no Ko will release Chapter 131 in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 130, we see Mem-Cho getting used by Aqua as well.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 130 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 131

Mem takes the focus of this chapter, getting used to her new role as a film actor. While it’s a change in pace and prestige from her position as a live-streamer, it’s pretty much a lateral shift as it still involves performing in front of a large audience. It’s mostly down to playing a fictional character where her challenges lie, and she is noted by Aqua as being particularly useful in this project so far.

Oshi-no-Ko-Episode-7.5-Release
Image: Doga Kobo

But then the chapter turns to Aqua in the final panels, where he once again watches Ai’s video message left for them for their birthday. It reminds him of his mission, and talks about their father as he keeps his black-starred eyes on the prize, by whatever means necessary.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2023

