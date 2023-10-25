Oshi no Ko Chapter 131: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 130 Spoilers

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Aqua’s plan is coming together as the 15 Year Lie movie finds its footing thanks to a competent cast of actors. But fans might have to wait an extra bit of time before the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 131!

It’s not a wait like the series’ recent Summer 2023 drought, but it’s enough to keep fans wondering what’s coming next from Akasaka-sensei. After Mem’s recent chapter, who will we see featured next?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 131: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko is set to release Chapter 131 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will skip a week, with no chapter releasing on November 1. The chapter will be available at 12:00 AM JST, or 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET and is free to read on Manga Plus!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 131

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For readers outside the above time zones, check here for when Oshi no Ko will release Chapter 131 in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 130, we see Mem-Cho getting used by Aqua as well.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 130 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 131

Mem takes the focus of this chapter, getting used to her new role as a film actor. While it’s a change in pace and prestige from her position as a live-streamer, it’s pretty much a lateral shift as it still involves performing in front of a large audience. It’s mostly down to playing a fictional character where her challenges lie, and she is noted by Aqua as being particularly useful in this project so far.

Image: Doga Kobo

But then the chapter turns to Aqua in the final panels, where he once again watches Ai’s video message left for them for their birthday. It reminds him of his mission, and talks about their father as he keeps his black-starred eyes on the prize, by whatever means necessary.

