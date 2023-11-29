Oshi no Ko Chapter 134: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 133 Spoilers

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Kana Arima has been in a tough position lately in Oshi no Ko. Kana walks Ruby through a tough time in her life while playing a character who resents Ruby’s character (and mother) Ai. See how it plays out with the release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 134!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 134 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko is set to release Chapter 134 on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be available to read at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on Manga Plus!

Make sure to keep up with when the chapter drops using our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 133, Kana makes a selfless gambit to bring out Ruby’s best performance as Ai.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 133 Recap & Spoilers

Ruby feels the pressure of a demanding role as her late mother Ai, but keeps giving all her energy to every scene she shoots. However, when she met Nino, Ruby couldn’t help but remember how dismissive the former B-Komachi singer was of her performance. Kana read into this as well, having to study the roots of Nino as a character, and the resentment and malice that bubbles beneath the surface.

When Kana meets with Ruby later to console her, she questions why Ruby is trying so hard. When Ruby reaffirms it is a way to come to terms with her past, Kana realizes it’s a lot like how she once struggled immensely at the thought of failing as an actor. This prompts a surprising turn of events

Ruby then makes a poignant choice to speak out about her real resentment of Ruby to echo Nino’s feelings about Ai, something far too often concealed from Ruby. This jealousy in the face of Ruby, the star of the movie, will surely bring out a crucial, isolated element of Ai’s portrayal. However, it appears to come at the cost of Ruby and Kana’s friendship.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023