The plot moves forward with dark undertones in the latest chapter of Aka Akasaka’s entertainment world manga. With the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 133, we’ll likely find out more about Nino and her surprising connection to Hikaru Kamiki.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 133 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko is scheduled to release chapter 133 on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. It will be available for free to readers on the Manga Plus desktop portal and mobile app at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET!

If you want to check this chapter out the moment it drops, check this release time zone guide out!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 132, Ruby meets former members of the old B-Komachi and is not impressed, but the feeling is mutual with a grown-up Nino.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 132 Recap and Spoilers

Nino and Takamine visit the set of 15 Year Lie, where they see their lives being represented in this biopic. Nino in particular is highlighted for her natural charisma, yet she was continuously outshone by Ai in B-Komachi, reflected by how the fans cheered her on.

While Mem and Kana are excited and interested in meeting the original members of B-Komachi, Ruby is not as interested, knowing none of them would top Ai. When Nino meets Ruby in her Ai costume, she attempts to apologize for her behavior, but Ruby’s attempt to channel Ai in letting things slide falls flat. In Nino’s perspective, Ai wouldn’t have even noticed the offense, being the invincible idol queen.

Other noteworthy exchanges of the chapter include Kana seeing Nino’s emotional intensity and feeling pressured to capture that, and study her role like Akane would her own. But the biggest highlight of all was the ending. In the final panels of the chapter, Nino is on the phone with Hikaru Kamiki, conspiring with him to prevent anybody from surpassing Ai, even Ai’s daughter. It’s ominous and reminds readers that this plot still has plenty of dark turns to take.

