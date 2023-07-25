Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81 Release Date and Chapter 80 Spoilers

Image: Coamix

Record of Ragnarok has enjoyed a stellar July this year. Round 9 is in full swing, and the hit ONA anime made the rounds for Part 2 of Season 2 on Netflix, gaining even more fans. Viewers and readers alike are being swept up in this spectacle involving numerous mythological gods and humans, squaring off. With the survival of humanity in the balance, readers will want to know what comes next. Find out what there is to know coming up to the release of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81 will release on August 25, 2023. It will release in Japan in the next issue of Monthly Comic Zenon. This is confirmed with the Monthly Comic Zenon official Twitter account, which posts at 8:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM CT / 11:00 PM ET (Noon JST) when the manga anthology hits the shelves.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Record of Ragnarok: Winners and Losers of Each Round So Far

For those wanting to read the series physically, VIZ Signature just released a translated Volume 7 on July 18, 2023! You can also read up to Chapter 66 on Mangamo!

RECAP: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 80 Spoilers, Raw Scans, and What to Expect in Chapter 81

As leaks and raw scans pour in from readers of the Japanese release, there are scenes particularly focused on Apollo at the start of Round 9. It looks to explore his story in Record of Ragnarok as a radiant son of Olympus, and in the context of this tournament, as an agile fighter. This runs counter to how the fight started out in Chapter 79.

The fight continues with Leonidas unleashing his Aspis Shield relentlessly in a flurry of swings, only for Apollo to dodge each one. He appears uninjured and manages to land a hell of a punch on the Spartan king. But in the release of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81, following the series’ typical pattern, we’ll likely see more of Leonidas’ story soon, and perhaps the tables will turn soon.

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023