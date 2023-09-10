The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 125 Spoilers

Image: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The battle rages on in the pages of The Elusive Samurai with eccentric enemies and allies entering the fray. We’re well past the sole gimmick of Tokiyuki Hojo’s godlike evasion, with characters sporting explosives, poison, prosthetics, and immense brute strength in the latest chapters. But even though the outlook began to look grim for the Hojo forces, surprise appearances from past allies spice things up going into the series’ coming weeks. Get ready here for the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126 will release on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

With new prospective retainers pledging themselves to Tokiyuki, you won’t want to miss what’s next with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 126, so check this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Momonoi continues to pose a threat to the Hojo forces, but Tokiyuki’s allies pull through.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 125 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 126

Momonoi continues to reveal ridiculous details about himself while proving to be a tactical dark horse against the Hojo forces. Even his comical pompadour is deceptively silly, with protective armor being masked by the hairdo.

But the worst thing to happen in this chapter was the reveal of Yasuie Hojo, Tokiyuki’s uncle, as a hostage, his exchange as a condition for the Hojo surrender. Amidst this, Nagao Kagetada attacks Tokiyuki’s allies, fighting Kojiro and proving to be an immense threat. Indeed, Shiba Ienaga’s machinations prove to be horrifying enough to break morale.

Just before Kagetada makes his way to Tokiyuki, he’s stopped by Shina, who previously was disgraced after failing to protect her prior Lord, and had lost her fingers. In the final panel of the chapter, we’re treated to her new look, featuring insane bladed prosthetics to replace her lost fingers, and a massive futuristic-looking sword attached to her leg. Historical accuracy be damned; we’re about to see something epic in this redemption arc for Shina.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023