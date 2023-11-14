The Elusive Samurai Chapter 134: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 133 Spoilers

Image: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Tokiyuki and the Elusive Warriors learned and developed even further during Akiie’s recent fishing competition. Despite being drastically underequipped compared to some warrior parties, we’ll see how this pays off with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 134!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 134 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai will release Chapter 134 on Monday, November 20, 2023 at midnight JST. For readers in the West and worldwide, it’ll be available as early as 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, and Manga Plus!

For the release times based on your region, check this time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 133, Shizuku and Ayako discuss their futures and make a move to end the fishing competition.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 133 Recap and Spoilers

The latest chapter featured Ayako and Shizuku’s admiration for Tokiyuki along with a possible future where they share him as potential concubines. Putting this thought on the back burner, the two take Tokiyuki’s only boat to capture a massive whale for the Nanbu, not so much for them to win, but so that they are well-fed as the largest group participating amid a food shortage.

Meanwhile, Tokiyuki reignites the confidence of a young Tadafuyu Ashikaga, son of Takauji. He resolves to train, ready for any possibility, not realizing he’d eventually be locked in a death match with his father in the future. There’s plenty of excitement with what comes next in the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 134!

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023