Where Can You Read Yu Yu Hakusho Online?

Yu Yu Hakusho is a Shonen Jump mainstay and an iconic series known for influencing many manga in the present. It originated as a detective series where protagonist Yusuke Urameshi could earn his redemption by solving crimes on behalf of the underworld. However, it soon took on a more Dragon Ball Z-style approach, with eclectic and fun characters joining Yusuke while he discovers surprising info about his past. It’s an iconic series that’s getting a live-action adaptation this December, but where can you read the Yu Yu Hakusho manga online?

Where Can You Read the Yu Yu Hakusho Manga Online?

VIZ Media’s Yu Yu Hakusho portal and the Shonen Jump manga reader app are your destinations for manga, but you have to purchase each volume of the series to read it. The prices are quite low for digital fans, at ~$6.99, although hopefully, they’ll be able to add it to their catalog like many other famous manga. Yu Yu Hakusho had a pretty stellar manga run of 174 chapters across 19 volumes, and 78 million copies in circulation, it’s beloved worldwide.

This is to say you should certainly consider Yu Yu Hakusho if you haven’t checked it out. It’s funny, has some pretty great twists on tournament arc-style manga (looking at you, Record of Ragnarok), and has a fascinating spiritual/occult gimmick in its action. It would be sufficient to say that fans are nervous yet excited about the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation.

When Does the Netflix Yu Yu Hakusho Series Release?

Much like One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho is getting a live-action adaptation, coming out in December 2023. Fans around the world are nervous about this as, despite One Piece’s success, the live-action adaptations have a rough track record. For every OPLA or Rurouni Kenshin, it seems like there are far more Death Note or Attack on Titan adaptations that blow chunks.

Live action One Piece is really good, but I still have no hope in this Netflix anime adaptation. If live action Yu Yu Hakusho ends up being good, I’ll start going to church every Sunday because that’d be all the proof I’d need that God is real https://t.co/NAmjqvE2Su — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) September 1, 2023

Given the crazy forms some of the demonic characters take as the series goes by, this is going to be a hard sell. But it’s one we should certainly check out, as it seems promisingly faithful, even though we only have info on the casting of Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Kurama, and Hiei.

