The Nun 2 Ending Explained

Image: Warner Bros.

The ending of The Nun 2 is just as terrifying as we expected after the spine-chilling cliffhanger at the end of The Nun. Valak (Bonnie Aarons) is back, and the Demon Nun has more up her dramatically long sleeves than usual. The Nun 2 follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as her life is once jerked around by forces beyond her control. At first, she tries to hide from all the signs pointing at Valak’s return. So, the shape-shifting nuisance does what she does best and takes her act on the road. Let’s break down the ending of The Nun 2 to see how Valak is causing mayhem this time around.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Nun 2.

The Nun’s Secret Possession

Image: Warner Bros.

Remember Maurice (Jonas Bloquet)? Or should I say Frenchie? He finally revealed his real name at the end of The Nun after saving Irene’s life. Then the movie revealed the branding of an upside down cross hidden on the back of his neck. You may not remember Maurice, but Valak sure does since she’s the one who put it there.

Maurice spends the majority of The Nun 2 doing really creepy things and not remembering them. It’s not until the final battle that Valak fully uses him to attack Irene. All in all, though, Valak doesn’t use him to cause nearly as much damage as she could have. She throws Irene and Sister Debra (Storm Reid) around the hallway outside of Maurice’s apartment. She chokes Debra with one hand and lifts Irene into the air with the other. It’s the usual telekinetic fanfare during the ending of The Nun 2 that ends with the sisters praying over Maurice before freeing him from Valak.

The Legend of St. Lucy

Image: Warner Bros.

The Nun 2, not one to shy away from outrageous imagery, opens with an altar boy named Jacques (Maxime Elias-Menet) forced to watch as Father Noiret (Pascal Aubert) is burned to death. Irene and Debra later travel to Palais des Papes for more information on Noiret’s rosary, given to Debra by Jacques.

The intricate emblem on the rosary represents the family crest of St. Lucy. Her family stole her eyes when she wouldn’t die in a fire. Even more shocking, Irene turns out to be one of the descendants Valak has been killing for access to a relic of St. Lucy’s eyes. The ending of The Nun 2 has Irene using the relic to stop a possessed Maurice from doing more harm.

The Ending of The Nun 2

Image: Warner Bros.

Valak then uses Maurice to set Irene. She’s screaming, Debra’s screaming, and it’s not looking good for the sisters until finally they’re blessed with a miracle. Remember how I mentioned Irene was a descendant of St. Lucy? Luckily for her, she inherited more than her ancestor’s penchant for getting caught up in demonic activity. She’s also unable to be burned alive.

The Nun 2 ends with Irene and Debra turning wine into the blood of Jesus Christ through fervent prayer. Valak is sent back into the pits of hell where she belongs. Maurice is reunited with his girlfriend Kate and her daughter Sophie (Katelyn Rose Downey). Irene is finally free from her own shape-shifting nuisance. All is well. . . right?

The Nun 2 Post-Credit Scene

Image: Warner Bros.

Cut to Lorraine and Ed Warren (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) getting a mysterious phone call from Father Gordon (Steve Coulter). “Yes, father,” Ed whispers ominously into the phone. “How can we help?” Since this scene follows the ending of The Nun 2, it’s possible Gordon is referencing the situation with Maurice. Will his story be featured in The Conjuring: Last Rites? We have no idea what to expect for the fourth follow-up to The Conjuring.

But it’s always exciting when the Warrens show up because that means things are about to go wrong in all the best ways. There goes our explanation for the ending of The Nun 2. For horror enthusiasts, I hope it cleared up any confusion about what was going on amidst the supernatural chaos. For anyone too scared to give the Nun sequel a try, this will help you stay in the loop as social media goes wild with references to The Nun 2.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023