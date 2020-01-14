3v3 Gunfight Comes to Modern Warfare Today

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode is getting a little bit bigger. The typically 2v2 mode is getting a 3v3 variant that will go live alongside this week’s update.

Infinity Ward has been experimenting with Gunfight since Modern Warfare’s release, implementing several different variations and rulesets for the popular mode. A few weeks ago, a 2v2 Gunfight Tournament was held, dishing out unique rewards to those who came out on top. More recently, 1v1 Gunfight was added to the game, although it’s likely that the 3v3 variant will replace the 1v1 playlist. If you’re a Gunfight purist, however, there’s no need to worry, as the standard 2v2 mode will not be going anywhere this time.

Outside of Gunfight, two game modes that were introduced earlier in Season One will be making a return. Cranked, a hectic, fast-paced deathmatch, will go live alongside Drop Zone, an objective-based game mode with a unique twist on killstreaks. Both were playable earlier in the season, but now both modes will be available at the same time.

The team has also promised some other much-desired features will be coming to the game soon in a recent community update, although whether or not they’ll arrive with today’s update remains to be seen. Gunfight Tournament will be returning once bugs are ironed out and new rewards are added. Also, players will be given more custom loadout slots over the coming weeks, hopefully increasing the limit from the paltry 5 given in Modern Warfare to something more in line with other Call of Duty games.

Infinity Ward has also started a Trello board to better communicate with the Modern Warfare playerbase, keeping track of things like patch notes and known issues in a public space. This board should address some of the communication issues the team has been having since launch and help them be more transparent with their players.

Lastly, both Double XP and Double Weapon XP will be available later this week to commemorate the long weekend. It will go live on January 17 at 10 PT and last through January 21 at 10 AM PT.