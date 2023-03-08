A Demo for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Has Just Been Released

Image: Nintendo

Following the release of Bayonetta 3, a new spinoff title featuring the titular witch was announced. Bayonetta Origins promises to be a very different game from usual, told in a storybook style with much less focus on action and combat. Luckily, long-time fans won’t need to dive into this new release completely blind. A surprise demo for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon has just been made available a week ahead of the game’s release.

The demo covers the first two chapters of the game. This includes the intro that occurs before Chapter 1, giving fans a deeper look at Cereza’s life before the events of the main series. Additionally, players diving as far as they can into the demo for Bayonetta Origins will be able to transfer their progress to the full game. As soon as it releases, fans can pick up where they left off and continue Cereza’s story without having to retread familiar ground.

Though the demo will only give fans a sample of the witch’s journey, it also gives a great idea of what to expect. The game’s various settings are included to give players an idea of what options can be changed. This includes in-depth difficulty settings that make Bayonetta 3’s options look exceedingly lacking in comparison.

How to Download the Bayonetta Origins Demo

The demo can be downloaded directly from the game’s Nintendo eShop page. In case you want easy access to it when the full game releases, you can access the page directly through the demo’s title screen. Bayonetta Origins is one of the many titles eligible for redemption with the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, so you’ll have plenty of options for further play if the demo catches your attention.

From the chance to transfer data to the numerous difficulty settings, this demo for Bayonetta Origins seems to deliver a much more story-focused experience than prior Bayonetta titles. If you loved the other games but aren’t sure about this one, try the demo for yourself and see if you’re willing to explore Cereza’s origins personally!

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023