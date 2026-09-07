A Jack in the Box worker helped a customer use his own EBT card twice, then he grabbed his bags from her hands and started yelling

A Jack in the Box employee has shared a frustrating drive-thru encounter after a customer became aggressive when he struggled to use his EBT card to pay for his order. The worker, known as @therainbowcauk on TikTok, posted a video detailing the exchange, and it has drawn more than 410,000 views. The clip resonated widely with viewers who have worked behind a service counter themselves.

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As reported by Daily Dot, the interaction began when the customer asked whether his drinks had been made without ice, something he had not requested during the original order. The employee remade the drinks anyway to keep him satisfied, a common but often thankless part of fast-food service.

The trouble escalated once the customer tried to pay using his EBT card through the Restaurant Meals Program, a state-run option that allows certain SNAP recipients, including those who are elderly, disabled, or experiencing homelessness, to use benefits for prepared meals. The card is automatically coded by the state, and transactions are declined for anyone who does not qualify for the program.

The payment process is where things started to unravel

The customer struggled to complete the transaction twice, growing increasingly frustrated as he worked through the payment prompts. The employee stepped in to help by asking him to clarify which type of card he was using, and the two eventually finished the transaction together, though the mood at the window had already soured.

Confrontations like this one have become a recurring theme in fast-food service videos, including a McDonald’s drive-thru dispute that drew a similarly divided reaction online. After the payment was settled, the Jack in the Box customer ignored the employee to take a phone call, and she moved on to prepare the rest of his order rather than wait for him to finish.

When she returned to ask about sauce, the customer told her to “drop her attitude” and began raising his voice while leaning toward the window. He continued yelling even after she repeated the question, and the situation ended when he snatched the food directly from her hands, prompting her to tell him he could leave.

The video drew a wide response in the comments, with many siding with the employee and pointing to their own experiences in customer service, a pattern also seen in past viral fast-food confrontations involving drive-thru staff. Other commenters warned against handling a customer’s card directly, citing past accusations of theft in similar retail settings.

Restaurants that accept EBT payments must have a point-of-sale system programmed for the Restaurant Meals Program, which locations that already accept credit or debit cards can typically add through their existing payment processor.

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