A Mississippi woman went back to her car at midnight for her leftover Starbucks cold brew, and something was swimming in it

Starbucks drive-thru lanes stay packed, and a seasonal drink like the pumpkin spice latte marks autumn for many customers. A viral TikTok now suggests the appeal extends to rodents, as a Mississippi woman found a mouse swimming in her leftover Starbucks cold brew. TikTok creator Ali returned to her car around midnight expecting to finish the remainder of her Starbucks cold brew. She found a live mouse paddling in the cup instead, according to BroBible.

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In the video, Ali asks, “Do I burn my car down? What do I do?” However, she stayed calm while recording the mouse as it paddled around the cup. The animal was trying to keep its nose above the surface of the Starbucks cold brew. Viewers responded with a mix of jokes and advice. Many commenters warned Ali that finding one mouse in a vehicle is rarely a standalone event, as there is usually more than one.

Other commenters shared their own experiences with rodents in cars. Ali followed the advice her followers shared. She confirmed that she released the coffee-hyped mouse outdoors. To address the concerns about a larger infestation, she also set up traps around her car in case other mice were nearby.

Viewers warned her that one mouse usually means more

In her caption, Ali tagged Starbucks and wrote that even the mice like its medium roast cold brew. Ali’s video is not the only one of its kind on TikTok. Other users have posted videos of rodents found in cans left in their cars and inside an air conditioner vent. One of those videos also involved a mouse in a cup of coffee.

Mice often get into cars by running up the tires and squeezing through small openings. Cabin filters and vents make ideal hiding spots, as the insulation in a car offers warm shelter. Leftover crumbs or an unfinished Starbucks cold brew could also give them a reason to stay.

The outlet advised drivers who suspect a rodent to disinfect the car and replace any chewed wiring or filters. Some commenters also said peppermint oil balls and capsaicin tape on wires may help keep mice away, and moving the car regularly could help too. However, it said reducing the food debris left in a car is probably the most important step.

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