A New Halo Infinite Map Has Been Leaked

An iconic vehicle has also been spotted

August 18th, 2021 by David Coulson

Halo Infinite is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2021, with the game originally intended to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X|S back in November 2020. The game was ultimately delayed due to fan backlash, but a recent preview event seems to indicate that a lot of the issues have been addressed. While we still don’t have a definitive release date for the game, it has been stated that it will be releasing before the end of the year.

Trusted Halo leaker @LeakyHalo has revealed a brand new map that is going to be in the game when it does release, as well as the return of a popular vehicle. A video that LeakyHalo posted in a tweet shows a two-minute tour of a new Halo Infinite multiplayer map. Utilizing a free-roaming camera, the map looks to be a hangar of some sort and not a map we saw during the preview event. In the distance, we can see rockets taking off in the background.

The iconic Sabre vehicle, first seen in Halo Reach, makes an appearance on the map, but it doesn’t look like it will be driveable but it could be giving us a glimpse at what could be in the full release. This new hangar facility is fairly small which means it is likely designed for the Slayer playlist where vehicles aren’t useable. So far we have seen five maps that will be available in Halo Infinite, these are Live Fire, Bazaar, Recharge, Behemoth, and Fragmentation, with the first three being available during last month’s preview event.

A recent leak suggests the game could launch on November 11, but nothing has been confirmed by Microsoft or 343 Industries so far. While the campaign aspect of the game will be a paid release, the multiplayer side of the game will be completely free-to-play, and a recently leaked voice recording points towards a potential Battle Royale mode coming to the game.

