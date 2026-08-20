Fourteen people are facing charges following the exposure of an alleged cocaine trafficking ring operating out of Penn State University. As reported by Ladbible, authorities say the operation was run by students and unraveled after a series of missteps made it easy for investigators to track.

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Investigators allege that Thomas Robinson and Agostino Abbatiello were the primary figures behind the operation, frequently traveling to New York and Philadelphia to secure large quantities of cocaine. Once back at the university, the two allegedly used the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses as hubs to package and sell the drugs to students.

The operation’s downfall reportedly traced back to a lapse involving digital payments. Police received reports that a dealer known as T-Rob was selling cocaine from the Delta Upsilon house, and investigators say the same individual was accepting payment for the alleged transactions through a Venmo account registered under his legal name, Tom Robinson, a detail that helped build the case against him.

The raid took an unexpected turn when Robinson mistook it for a prank

When police moved to raid the fraternity house in 2024, Robinson reportedly resisted officers at first because he believed the raid was his fraternity brothers playing a prank on him. Officers tasered him, leading to his arrest, and a search of his room allegedly turned up eight grams of cocaine, eight ounces of cannabis, more than 200 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, and a handgun.

An alleged cocaine trafficking operation run out of a Penn State fraternity house began unraveling after one suspect allegedly accepted drug payments through a Venmo account bearing his own name. https://t.co/lEQiYQoRQM — WLOS (@WLOS_13) August 20, 2026

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday described the alleged operation as a coordinated and highly profitable trafficking crew involving senior fraternity members along with their brothers and pledges. According to Sunday, cutting and packaging cocaine functioned as a form of pledge indoctrination within the group, and he said, “There was nothing junior or childlike about this type of conduct.” Other unrelated political developments have drawn attention online recently as well, including Alex Vindman’s primary loss in a Florida Senate race.

The legal fallout has been significant. Abbatiello, Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi, and Lars Zeepvat face felony charges including corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. Robert Zanolla faces felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility charges, eight other students face misdemeanor possession and paraphernalia charges, and the father of a student has been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the investigation.

Penn State has responded with disciplinary measures following the allegations. Andrea Dowhower, the university’s vice president for student affairs, said in a statement that the school found the allegations troubling, adding, “Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution.” She said the university would cooperate fully with law enforcement and continue expanding its health, safety, and anti-hazing education efforts.

The university has placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension, and officials noted that Sigma Chi is not a recognized campus organization and currently operates outside university oversight. Unrelated travel mishaps have also drawn viral attention this week, including a New York couple’s dispute with locals while visiting a European tourist site.

Penn State’s Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response is conducting its own investigation into those involved, which could result in permanent separation from the university for some students. None of the defendants have been convicted, and the case remains pending in the Pennsylvania court system.

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