A power bank burst into flames in an overhead bin on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai, and passengers jumped out of their seats

An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on October 11 after a portable charger caught fire inside an overhead bin. The flight, IndiGo 6E 6115, was traveling from Delhi to Chennai. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

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As reported by TMZ, footage from the flight shows bright orange flames coming from the overhead compartment as thick black smoke filled the cabin. Passengers jumped out of their seats and crowded the aisle, and a cabin crew member was seen shouting that there was a fire.

Several people in the footage appear to reach toward the burning power bank in an attempt to contain the fire. The crew used fire extinguishers while passengers rushed to grab their belongings.

IndiGo said the crew brought the situation under control

IndiGo confirmed that smoke was detected coming from a passenger’s personal electronic device, and said the crew acted quickly and followed safety protocols. The airline said the flight “was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device.”

IndiGo said the cabin crew responded promptly and “the situation was brought under control.” The pilots diverted the flight and landed safely, according to the airline.

Damaged or faulty lithium cells can create aggressive fires and release toxic fumes in a reaction known as thermal runaway. Many aviation authorities and airlines have introduced strict rules because of that risk.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority introduced rules that took effect on March 27, 2026. They require power banks to be carried in carry-on baggage and individually protected when not in use, and they bar recharging on board or using them to charge other devices. Passengers are generally allowed a maximum of two power banks each.

Another flight traveling from the Netherlands to the Caribbean was also forced to turn back over the Atlantic after a power bank allegedly caught fire. Airline safety questions have also drawn attention online, including a passenger who asked whether a loose window panel was safe.

Once the plane landed, all passengers were deplaned at Hyderabad. They boarded another aircraft to Chennai, and IndiGo apologized for the disruption and offered refreshments.

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