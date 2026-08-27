A seven-year-old girl and her aunt died in a house fire near a fatal crash site, and police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder

Two men, aged 23 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a house fire in Grangetown, near Middlesbrough, killed a seven-year-old girl and her aunt. Valentina Foster and her 34-year-old aunt, Natalie McDonald, died at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning. As detailed by Ladbible, Cleveland Police were called to the property at 5:23 AM.

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A 48-year-old woman remains in critical condition at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle following the fire. Three other people were also injured, though those injuries are currently believed to be non life-threatening. Valentina had reportedly been staying with the family for the summer holidays at the time of the blaze.

The fire broke out less than a mile from the site of a fatal crash on the A66 that killed seven people on Saturday, August 22. That collision involved a marked police armed response vehicle and a Volkswagen Passat that was reportedly evading police while driving the wrong way along the dual carriageway. Two police officers, PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, were among those killed in the crash.

Police say they have not ruled out a link to organised crime

Superintendent Emily Harrison of Cleveland Police said investigators are keeping an open mind about what caused the fire, adding that officers “cannot rule out any links to wider organised crime at this time.” She said the force remains focused on establishing exactly what happened and has committed to a high visibility presence in Grangetown to support residents and gather information.

🚨Update – House fire in Grangetown, Middlesbrough today



A young child who died in this morning’s house fire on Birchington Avenue has been named locally as Valentina Foster, aged 7.



Her aunt, Natalie McDonald, 34, also died in the blaze.



A 48-year-old woman remains in a… pic.twitter.com/Zht2oU6JV5 — WasAcop (@WasAcop) August 26, 2026

Lisa Kirton, Natalie McDonald’s mother, described her daughter as a “beautiful, bubbly person who everyone knew.” She said Natalie was generous by nature and that the loss of Valentina, who was only seven, had been especially difficult for the family to process.

A 20-year-old neighbor who identified herself only as Ellie watched the fire take hold from nearby. She said “the entire house was scorching” and that she was unable to get close to the front of the property because of the heat. Ellie stayed with a woman who had jumped from an upstairs window until paramedics arrived to treat her.

Cleveland Police’s wider investigation into organised crime in the area, launched after the A66 crash, has already led to 12 arrests across Teesside. Nine men and three women, aged between 19 and 61, have been arrested on offences including participation in an organised crime group, possession of offensive weapons, and drug-related charges. Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox described it as a “fast moving and complex investigation, with significant links to serious and organised criminal activity,” while, further afield, a Meta child safety settlement was also making headlines the same week.

Redcar MP Anna Turley urged the public to avoid speculation about the fire, saying her thoughts were with the families, friends, and loved ones affected. She noted that the community had faced a significant amount of heartbreak over recent weeks, in a week that separately saw international attention turn to a CIA director’s Russia trip.

Cleveland Police have asked anyone with information about the fire to contact officers or call 101.

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