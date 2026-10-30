A Tennessee woman filmed four bears pop open a pickup in her driveway, and they walked off with a six-pack of beer even after her partner came out

A group of four bears broke into a pickup truck in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and made off with a stash of snacks and a six-pack of beer. The incident is a reminder that keeping vehicle doors locked matters in areas where bears roam.

As reported by Fox Weather, Pam Conley captured footage of the encounter in her own driveway. The group consisted of one large bear accompanied by three younger ones. They popped open the handle of a parked pickup truck with ease, then helped themselves to Crunch n Munch, a variety of granola bars, and a six-pack of beer.

Even when Conley’s partner came outside to confront them, the bears remained largely unfazed. They eventually wandered off the property, taking some of the stolen goods with them.

Gatlinburg bears have a habit of finding unlocked cars

Gatlinburg sits at one of the main entrances to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is home to an estimated 1,900 black bears. Because of this proximity, the animals often wander into populated areas. Close encounters near homes do not always end peacefully, as a couple showed when they fought off a black bear.

Over the past year, there have been many reports of bears getting into vehicles. Some smash windows to get inside, while others wait for an unlocked door to provide an easy path to a meal.

The break-in aligns with a seasonal shift in bear behavior. In the fall, bears enter a phase called hyperphagia, which usually starts around the beginning of September. During this time, they spend most of their waking hours eating as much food as possible to bulk up for winter hibernation.

Because they are so focused on finding food, bears become much more daring in their search for calories. They are opportunists and will not think twice about barging into a home or a vehicle if they catch the scent of food. People living in these areas have to be more proactive than usual about securing their food sources.

The area near Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains a major hotspot for bear activity throughout the year.

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