A woman ordered one Diet Coke on Uber Eats at 4:00 AM, and delivery drivers showed up with 12 liters of it plus 3 liters of milk

A customer expecting a single can of Diet Coke from an Uber Eats order placed at 4:00 AM instead received 12 liters of the soda along with 3 liters of milk. The mix-up gained traction after TikTok user @leahscoobydoobydoo posted a video showing the delivery. As reported by the Daily Dot, the order arrived packed into two separate bags, with a third bag containing additional groceries she had not clarified as part of her original request.

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The video had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times at the time of the report. It quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with viewers both amused and puzzled by how the order could have gone so far off track.

Commenters offered a range of theories about what may have caused the error. One person speculated that a canceled order from another customer may have simply been redirected, while another joked that she had “hit the absolute motherload.”

Other users say they have had similarly bizarre delivery mix-ups

Other commenters pointed to delivery app tipping structures as a possible explanation. One noted that if Uber Eats tips were based on a percentage of the total order rather than a flat rate, drivers might be incentivized to overdeliver in situations like this one.

A number of users shared their own experiences with oversized or incorrect orders in the comments. One person said they ordered Red Bull, Doritos, and eggs but received ribs, a whole salmon, and a steak instead, while a Meta child safety settlement was also drawing separate attention online that same week. Another commenter described a less exciting outcome, receiving only Red Bull and a bottle of men’s shower gel.

The original poster has not said whether the mix-up was a mistake on her end or a technical error within Uber Eats. The story circulated the same week as an unrelated Trump comment about Dolly Parton also made headlines.

The cause of the mix-up remains unconfirmed.

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