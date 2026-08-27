A fundraiser for the families of two Cleveland Police officers killed in the line of duty has passed the 1 million pound mark. PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough died after their vehicle was struck on the A66 in Middlesbrough on Saturday, August 22, 2026. As reported by Ladbible, more than 36,000 donations have been made to the GoFundMe page organized by the Cleveland Police Federation.

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The crash occurred when a Volkswagen Passat being pursued by police drove onto the dual carriageway against the flow of traffic. Police had called off the chase just ten seconds before the collision, but the impact proved fatal for both officers. Five people inside the Passat also died at the scene: 17-year-olds Cole Robert Worthy and Theo Rae, 18-year-old Makai Saddington, and 23-year-olds Michael Robert Cahill and Jacob Matusiak.

The GoFundMe page originally set a target of 1.2 million pounds and has already surpassed that in public support. It describes Blades and Clough as dedicated officers who left their families to serve their community and did not return home. The page notes that both men leave behind heartbroken loved ones still coming to terms with the loss.

Officers are remembered as devoted fathers and hometown heroes

PC Clough’s family remembered him as “our hero with a fantastic sense of humour,” recalling how he jumped into action whenever needed and was always willing to help others. They said he proudly served his country throughout his career and remained on public duty for his entire working life.

A phenomenal £1 million has been raised in memory of PC Tom Clough and PC Matt Blades in an official Federation Fundraiser for the officer's families. More here https://t.co/uTQKyw2b0a pic.twitter.com/6S1tKIjnZc — Cleveland Police Fed (@ClevelandPolFed) August 26, 2026

PC Blades was also a coach for Seaton Carew FC and had been looking forward to coaching his own son in the upcoming season. His wife described him as her best friend and the most devoted father to their two young boys, saying no words would ever feel adequate to honor him. The tributes emerged the same week attention also turned to a CIA director’s trip to Russia, though the two stories are unconnected.

Cleveland Police are continuing a wider investigation into the events leading up to the crash. Reports had been made about two vehicles, including a Volvo XC60, driving dangerously in the Middlesbrough area, with witnesses describing the Volvo ramming properties. Both the Volvo and the Passat were found to be using cloned number plates.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox described the case as a “fast moving and complex investigation, with significant links to serious and organised criminal activity.” So far, nine men and three women, aged between 19 and 61, have been arrested in connection with the case, in a week of news that also included an unrelated Oklahoma Senate primary result.

Cleveland Police say they remain committed to investigating the criminal activity behind the crash and bringing all those responsible to justice.

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