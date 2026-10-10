A woman says her Amazon cart showed big Prime Day discounts, but the total she was asked to pay hadn’t moved at all

Amazon Prime Day is marketed as a shopping event built around major discounts, but some shoppers are now alleging that the savings are not as advertised. A TikTok user named Mia Rodriguez claims that items in her cart stayed at their original prices despite being marked with supposedly deep discounts.

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The claims gained traction when reported by BroBible, after Rodriguez’s video drew hundreds of thousands of views. In the clip, Rodriguez explains that she preloaded her cart in anticipation of the event. “I added a bunch of stuff to my Amazon cart,” she said.

Once the sale began, she noticed that the final price at checkout had not changed. “Do you know that some of the prices went up,” she asked, claiming those items were then discounted back down to their original price. Rodriguez urged other shoppers to use the price tracking feature, saying she felt “bamboozled.”

Other shoppers say their carts did not budge either

This frustration appears to be shared by other Amazon customers online, who have aired issues on social media ranging from pricing to a damaged Amazon camera delivery. On Reddit, users have reported checkout prices that stayed identical to pre-sale prices, even while the site displayed a large percentage off.

One Reddit user claimed an item stayed at $35.99 while showing a 22% discount from a new, higher reference price of $45.99. Another user reported that their cart total did not change during the sale, despite the items being marked with a 47% discount.

An Amazon spokesperson said in an email that “the vague allegations in the video are false,” adding that the video includes no specific information about products or prices. The company maintains that its deals are held to strict standards and validated against recent prices paid by customers or offered by competitors. Amazon also pointed out that customers can use Alexa for Shopping to view up to a full year of price history.

In 2025, Geoffrey A. Fowler tracked the prices of nearly 50 items for the Washington Post to see how they changed during Prime Big Deal Days. He found that buying those items during the sale would have saved him just 0.6% compared with the prices he had previously recorded.

Some commenters on social media agreed that Prime Day savings are often minimal or nonexistent. Others said they still found value in specific categories, with one viewer saying they bought nine books for $55.

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