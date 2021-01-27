Animal Crossing Crosses Over With Hello Kitty

Everyone’s favorite Japanese Cat is crossing over with one of the best-selling games of 2020. Today, Nintendo revealed that it would be teaming up with Japanese giant Sanrio for a special crossover with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Hello Kitty. Over on social media, Nintendo showed off a series of collectible cards that feature a plethora of special furniture based on Hello Kitty and her friends, including My Melody, Pompompurin, and many more, with Animal Crossing characters Rilla, Marty, Etoile, Chai, Chelsea, and Toby driving Trucks.

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack comes to the US for the first time on 3/26, exclusively at @Target! You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible games. @Sanrio #ACNH pic.twitter.com/SVqQSekQTj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 26, 2021

The best part is that these cards are compatible with New Horizons, allowing you to obtain these pieces of furniture for your home in the latest installment in the Animal Crossing Franchise. The Catch is that these cards are only available at Target, so you might be out of luck if you don’t have a Target near you. Currently, a price for these cards has yet to be revealed or if they’re only available in-store. The cards will go on sale starting March 26, 2021, the same month that a Super Mario update will arrive in New Horizons.

Along with the Hello Kitty Announcement, New Horizons will be getting a special festival update arriving later this week that sees Pavé the Peacock’s return.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released on March 20, 2020, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.