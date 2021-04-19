Apex Legends Teases Valkyrie in New Cinematic

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying the level of success Apex Legends has had since its launch. Its long cemented itself as one of the kings of the genre, thanks to interesting characters, well-thought-out maps, incredible gunplay, and plenty more! One of the ways it builds up all that hype is through its cinematics and lore, which today has given us our first look at the next Legend, Valkyrie. If you haven’t seen it yet, check out the beautiful new cinematic below.

Valkyrie’s been pulling many smuggling jobs throughout the years, leading her to her latest one to none other than Kuben Blisk. Over a drink, the two discuss her past life, with Valkyrie’s beginnings lying with a particularly interesting IMC pilot. Including full spoiler warnings here for Titanfall 2, her father is the pilot Viper, who you, as Pilot Jack Cooper, killed while trying to prevent the activation of the Ark. She was wanting to be like her father for so long, but following his death, has sought other arrangements while selling his iconic Northstar. Now, thanks to an invitation from Blisk, she seeks to join the Apex Games, but not for money. Still, someone has to pay.

Valkyrie arrives in Apex Legends with Season 9 – Legacy. She’ll be bringing out the big guns with many abilities nodding to the iconic Northstar titan. These appear to include the iconic hover and missile barrage, which should bring some flavor to fights against cover-ridden hostiles. She’s not all that’s coming this season though. Joining her are an infestation of Olympus, combined with the brand new Bocek Bow weapon. If you feel like adding a little kick to your bow shots, this may just be the tool for you. This will of course join the brand new season and battle pass coming with Season 9.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam. Season 9 – Legacy drops on May 4.