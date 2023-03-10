April Patch For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Fixes Tera Raids, But Not in The Way You Want

Image: Nintendo

Every player who’s picked up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet knows the performance issues that have been around since launch. Even after a few updates here and there, several gameplay elements still have a few gaps to fill. While patches continue to be rolled out for the game, unfortunately, things aren’t being targeted in the ways players desperately want them to be.

Tera Raid Battles, although one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s most consistent activities to participate in, have been riddled with issues since the game came out. Between the health bar of the Raid Pokemon never depleting or the time bar dropping chunks at once despite no player moving, Tera Raid battles are almost becoming impossible, especially when it comes to 7-Star Raids and species that put up a fight.

But, with an update coming in April, Tera Raids are finally being fixed — yet not to the extent players are waiting for. Instead of targeting Tera Raids as a whole, only the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves event is being predominantly fixed. This is because when the event initially went live following the Pokemon Day announcement, several players were going into a raid but coming up against an egg rather than the Pokemon, which meant that players couldn’t catch the Pokemon at the end. This issue will be resolved during the April patch, but a few changes will be made alongside it as general bug fixes.

That said, there’s still a lot to learn about the full patch notes alongside the update in April, but players shouldn’t get their hopes too high. But the good news for players who missed the first wave of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids is that the event will return once the main issues are resolved, hopefully making it a more enjoyable experience for every participant.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023