BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Winners and Runners-up

The BAFTA Games Awards 2021 winners have now all been revealed, with the ceremony having just come to a close. The BAFTA Games Awards are an annual British awards ceremony honoring ‘outstanding creative achievement’ in the video game industry through several different categories of accomplishment, and for the second year in a row have been held virtually. This ceremony celebrates the very best games of the previous year, with this year’s ceremony focusing predominantly on games that released in 2020. It seems that Hades picked up the most awards (including Best Game), with five of the fourteen awards given to the rouguelike RPG developed by Supergiant Games, and The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing: New Horizons also garnering multiple wins. Here is the full list of winners and runners-up for each category.
Full List of Winners of BAFTA Games Awards 2021
Game Design
Hades
Runners-up
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part IIawards
Original Property
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Runners-up
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Spiritfarer
Performer in a Supporting Role
Logan Cunningham (Hades, Poseidon, Achilles and Others, Hades)
Runners-up
- Carla Tassara (Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077)
- Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy, The Last of Us Part II)
- Patrick Gallagher (Khotun Khan, Ghost Of Tsushima)
- Shannon Woodward (Dina, The Last of Us Part II)
- Troy Baker (Joel, The Last of Us Part II)
Evolving Game
Sea Of Thieves
Runners-up
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
EE Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II
Runners-up
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Valorant
Game Beyond Entertainment
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Runners-up
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- The Last of Us Part II
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
Audio Achievement
Ghost of Tsushima
Runners-up
- Astro’s Playroom
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Animation
The Last of Us Part II
Runners-up
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Artistic Achievement
Hades
Runners-up
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Technical Achievement
Dreams
Runners-up:
- Demon’s Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Family Game
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Runners-up:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
Debut Game
Carrion
Runners-up:
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Factorio
- The Falconeer
- Röki
British Game
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Runners-up
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- The Last Campfire
- Röki
Music
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Runners-up
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will Of The Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Bafta Fellowship Award
Siobhan Reddy, Media Molecule
Worked on Dreams, Tearaway, Little Big Planet and Little Big Planet 2
Narrative
Hades
Runners-up
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Performer in a Leading Role
Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part II)
Runners-up
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part II)
- Cherami Leigh (Female V, Cyberpunk 2077)
- Cody Christian (Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII Remake)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Multiplayer Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Runners-up
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
Best Game
Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost Of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
In our review of the Best Game, Hades, we praised the game saying ‘Hades succeeds as both a narrative-driven adventure and an addicting roguelike, and that’s a pretty tough combination to pull off.’
That concludes the full list of winner for this year’s BAFTA Game Awards 2021. Check out the official BAFTA website for more information here. Do you agree with the chosen winners? Let us know in the comments below.