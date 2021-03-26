BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Winners and Runners-up

The BAFTA Games Awards 2021 winners have now all been revealed, with the ceremony having just come to a close. The BAFTA Games Awards are an annual British awards ceremony honoring ‘outstanding creative achievement’ in the video game industry through several different categories of accomplishment, and for the second year in a row have been held virtually. This ceremony celebrates the very best games of the previous year, with this year’s ceremony focusing predominantly on games that released in 2020. It seems that Hades picked up the most awards (including Best Game), with five of the fourteen awards given to the rouguelike RPG developed by Supergiant Games, and The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing: New Horizons also garnering multiple wins. Here is the full list of winners and runners-up for each category.

Full List of Winners of BAFTA Games Awards 2021

Game Design

Hades

Runners-up

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part IIawards

Original Property

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Runners-up

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Spiritfarer

Performer in a Supporting Role

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Poseidon, Achilles and Others, Hades )

Runners-up

Carla Tassara (Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077)

Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy, The Last of Us Part II)

Patrick Gallagher (Khotun Khan, Ghost Of Tsushima)

Shannon Woodward (Dina, The Last of Us Part II)

Troy Baker (Joel, The Last of Us Part II)

Evolving Game

Sea Of Thieves

Runners-up

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

EE Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Runners-up

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Valorant

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Runners-up

Before I Forget

Dreams

The Last of Us Part II

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Audio Achievement

Ghost of Tsushima

Runners-up

Astro’s Playroom

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animation

The Last of Us Part II

Runners-up

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Artistic Achievement

Hades

Runners-up

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Technical Achievement

Dreams

Runners-up:

Demon’s Souls

Doom Eternal

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Family Game

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Runners-up:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Debut Game

Carrion

Runners-up:

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Factorio

The Falconeer

Röki

British Game

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Runners-up

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys

The Last Campfire

Röki

Music

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Runners-up

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will Of The Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Bafta Fellowship Award

Siobhan Reddy, Media Molecule

Worked on Dreams, Tearaway, Little Big Planet and Little Big Planet 2



Narrative

Hades

Runners-up

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part II)

Runners-up

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part II)

Cherami Leigh (Female V, Cyberpunk 2077)

Cody Christian (Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Runners-up

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

Best Game

Hades

Runners-up:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost Of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In our review of the Best Game, Hades, we praised the game saying ‘Hades succeeds as both a narrative-driven adventure and an addicting roguelike, and that’s a pretty tough combination to pull off.’

That concludes the full list of winner for this year’s BAFTA Game Awards 2021. Check out the official BAFTA website for more information here. Do you agree with the chosen winners? Let us know in the comments below.