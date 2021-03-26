Game News

BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Winners and Runners-up

Hades gets a lot of recognition

March 25th, 2021 by Ben Turnbull

Hades

The BAFTA Games Awards 2021 winners have now all been revealed, with the ceremony having just come to a close. The BAFTA Games Awards are an annual British awards ceremony honoring ‘outstanding creative achievement’ in the video game industry through several different categories of accomplishment, and for the second year in a row have been held virtually. This ceremony celebrates the very best games of the previous year, with this year’s ceremony focusing predominantly on games that released in 2020. It seems that Hades picked up the most awards (including Best Game), with five of the fourteen awards given to the rouguelike RPG developed by Supergiant Games, and The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing: New Horizons also garnering multiple wins. Here is the full list of winners and runners-up for each category.

Full List of Winners of BAFTA Games Awards 2021

Hades-Tartarus

Game Design

Hades

Runners-up

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part IIawards

NSwitchDS_KentuckyRouteZeroTvEdition_02

Original Property

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Runners-up

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Spiritfarer

Hades

Performer in a Supporting Role

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Poseidon, Achilles and Others, Hades)

Runners-up

  • Carla Tassara (Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077)
  • Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy, The Last of Us Part II)
  • Patrick Gallagher (Khotun Khan, Ghost Of Tsushima)
  • Shannon Woodward (Dina, The Last of Us Part II)
  • Troy Baker (Joel, The Last of Us Part II)

sea-of-thieves

Evolving Game

Sea Of Thieves

Runners-up

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

The-Last-of-Us-Part-2-Game-Awards

EE Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Runners-up

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Valorant

Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-How-to-Play-Multiplayer-Co-op-with-Friends

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Runners-up

  • Before I Forget
  • Dreams
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why

Ghost-of-Tsushima-Village

Audio Achievement

Ghost of Tsushima

Runners-up

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The-Last-of-Us-Part-2-Story-Analysis-and-Ending-Explained-2

Animation

The Last of Us Part II

Runners-up

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Hades-Megaera-Boss

Artistic Achievement

Hades

Runners-up

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II

dreams-key-art

Technical Achievement

Dreams

Runners-up:

  • Demon’s Souls
  • Doom Eternal
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy-A-Big-Adventure

Family Game

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Runners-up:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Minecraft Dungeons

carrion-review-2

Debut Game

Carrion

Runners-up:

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Factorio
  • The Falconeer
  • Röki

Sackboy-A-Big-Adventure-Gameplay

British Game

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Runners-up

  • Dreams
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • The Last Campfire
  • Röki

spider-man-miles-morales-2

Music

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Runners-up

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ori and the Will Of The Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Dreams

Bafta Fellowship Award

Siobhan Reddy, Media Molecule

Worked on Dreams, Tearaway, Little Big Planet and Little Big Planet 2

Hades-Chaos

Narrative

Hades

Runners-up

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The-Last-of-Us-Part-2-Story-Analysis-and-Ending-Explained-3

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part II)

Runners-up

  • Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part II)
  • Cherami Leigh (Female V, Cyberpunk 2077)
  • Cody Christian (Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII Remake)
  • Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)
  • Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-How-to-Add-Best-Friends

Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Runners-up

  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Valorant

Hades-Tips

Best Game

Hades

Runners-up:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost Of Tsushima
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

 

In our review of the Best Game, Hades, we praised the game saying ‘Hades succeeds as both a narrative-driven adventure and an addicting roguelike, and that’s a pretty tough combination to pull off.’

That concludes the full list of winner for this year’s BAFTA Game Awards 2021. Check out the official BAFTA website for more information here. Do you agree with the chosen winners? Let us know in the comments below.

