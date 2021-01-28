Black Ops Cold War: Firebase Z Takes Zombies to Vietnam in New Trailer

Firebase Z is heading to Black Ops Cold War next week in a free update and today’s trailer has given us a lot to look forward to. We have known about Firebase Z’s existence since December, thanks to in-game assets uncovered and reported by players. Following a tease earlier this month, Treyarch quickly followed up with an official confirmation of the future of Zombies. Now, here we are on the precipice of new Zombies fun in Vietnam’s Outpost 25.

With the destruction of Projekt Endstation in the Die Maschine campaign behind the Requiem operators, the team is setting their sights on Firebase Z to battle more supernatural horrors in the continuation of the Dark Aether storyline. Requiem will find themselves guided by Grigori Weaver in their attempt to save Samantha Maxis. However, new zombie mutations are sure to provide heavy resistance in reaching that goal.

Thankfully, players will be able to seek out fresh additions in the forms of a new Wonder Weapon, Artillery and Napalm Scorestreaks, and the resurrection of Tombstone Soda. Between the added offensive options and the lush environment’s more open and vertical nature, Firebase Z is shaping up to be a welcome shift from the countless sessions players have logged in Die Maschine’s drab and dreary surroundings.

Firebase Z will launch for free as part of Black Ops Cold War’s Season One Reloaded update on February 4th.