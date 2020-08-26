Black Ops Cold War Has Side Missions and Multiple Endings

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign will feature side missions and multiple endings as well as other nonlinear elements reminiscent of Black Ops 2. Player choice and freedom are at the core of Black Ops Cold War’s campaign, and Treyarch and Raven wanted to grant players more control over the story.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original 2010 Black Ops, unlike last year’s Modern Warfare. It is not a reboot. As such, fan-favorite characters like Woods and Mason return. They’ll work alongside a team of elite operatives to track down a Russian spy named Perseus, who was featured in the Black Ops Cold War teaser trailer earlier this month. In typical Black Ops fashion, there’s a global conspiracy to unravel as you travel across the globe and come face-to-face with historical figures. The game is set in the 1980s, a time of conspiracies, paranoia, and political tension. In an attempt to recapture the spirit of the original Black Ops, the game features a mixture of covert operations and explosive action.

Player freedom and choice are central to Black Ops Cold War, and the developers have gone to great lengths to ensure players have control over their own stories. Player choice is present from the beginning of the campaign, as you start the game by creating your own custom playable character. Black Ops Cold War will also include side missions that are unlocked by picking up evidence during main missions. Not only that, but the game will also have multiple endings based on your decisions during the campaign. There aren’t a whole lot of them, but there are enough to make your choices matter throughout the campaign.”All these elements together along with that Black Ops tone has really created something that we feel is worthy of a sequel to Black Ops 1,” said Dan Vondrak, senior creative director at Raven Software. Black Ops Cold War seems to be drawing a lot of inspiration from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which also featured choices and multiple endings. It was the first time the series had experimented with nonlinearity, and no Call of Duty games that followed it have attempted something on that scale until now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13 for current-gen consoles and PC with next-gen versions following soon after.

- This article was updated on:August 26th, 2020