Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News
Boston couple charged with manslaughter after 5-week-old baby dies, prosecutors reveal what infant was allegedly exposed to

This tragedy could have been prevented.
Towhid Rafid
Published: Nov 25, 2025 02:45 pm

A Boston couple is now facing serious manslaughter charges after their 5-week-old baby died in January. Both people said they were not guilty when they went to court this week. Raynell L. Reed, 31, and Gerard L. Winn, 52, showed up at Suffolk Superior Court.

They officially told the court they were not guilty, according to People. The charges came after their baby died. Court documents call the baby G.R.W. The infant was born too early at the couple’s home in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

This is a truly heartbreaking situation, and what prosecutors say happened is shocking. The Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died from “acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, in a premature infant with malnourishment and sepsis”. It’s hard to imagine a newborn being around such a deadly mix of drugs, especially while also dealing with other serious health problems.

The baby never got the care it desperately needed

The baby was born on December 5, 2024, about two months too early. Reed and Winn had only learned about the pregnancy a few months before, in September 2024. Since the child came so early, the fact that they didn’t get medical help is a huge concern for prosecutors.

The baby was sadly found not breathing on January 9, which made Reed call 911. The baby was quickly taken to Boston Medical Center but died later, prosecutors say. When the baby died, it was extremely underweight and only weighed 2.5 pounds. This case adds to growing concerns about what police found in tragic incidents across the country.

The claims of neglect from prosecutors are truly disturbing. Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Laura C. Drohan explained the situation in court documents that The Boston Globe saw. She pointed out that the parents never got any medical help for the baby, even though they knew it was born way too early and its health was clearly getting worse.

“During the five weeks of her life, G.R.W. failed to gain or maintain weight and was severely malnourished,” Drohan wrote in the documents. She also stressed that even though they could see the newborn couldn’t gain or keep weight, “the defendants never sought any medical care for the infant as her health continued to significantly deteriorate.”

That complete lack of action is terrible for a newborn who needed serious, immediate care after being born two months early. The fact that the baby was suffering from poor nutrition and sepsis makes the drug poisoning that killed the baby even more tragic. Stories like these often spark debates about parental responsibility, similar to how mothers call out unequal parenting in other situations.

After saying they were not guilty, Reed and Winn were told they must stay in jail unless they pay $100,000 cash bail. Their next time in court is set for December 18.

