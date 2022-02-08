Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Leaked on PlayStation Database

Key visuals for Season 2 of Call of Duty Vanguard have been revealed earlier than intended, per the post of a Twitter account that keeps track of games added to the Playstation database. It has been exactly two months since the first major content update that was released for Vanguard and Warzone, which saw the addition of new maps, modes, operators, and weapons.

This size and variety of such a content update for Vanguard were followed to a lesser extent came January, when the multiplayer portion of the game saw the introduction to the version that is Season 1 Reloaded, featuring a new game mode, a new weapon, and a crossover with the famous IP that is Attack on Titan. Aside from the two substantial patches in question, the remaining mostly dabbled with weapon balancing, committing to bug fixes, and making adjustments when necessary to maps and game modes should player experiences prove to be dissatisfactory.

🚨 Call of Duty®: Vanguard Update 01.012.000 (PS4 : 01.12) Added To Database. 🟪 Season Two 🟪 ⬛ New Download Size :

⬜ US : 47.285 GB 🟥 Big Update Size ! (i think more than 10 gb) 🟦 #Vanguard #CallOfDuty pic.twitter.com/t7JHPBZCrY — Playstation Game Size 2 (@SizePlaystation) February 6, 2022

Looking at the Twitter post made by Playstation Game Size, however, it appears that the wait for sizable content has seemingly ended, with the soon to arrive Season 2 update for Vanguard. The visuals in the imagery seemingly display three operators standing in the forefront, with the female operator taking center stage, whilst the two male operators trailing by the side. The artwork in question also features armored tanks and a motorcycle, manufactured with military standards in mind. Aside from the explicitly titled words written on the forefront of the picture, the size of the patch is said to exceed 10 gigabytes, which would point to the update being of considerate importance.

This leak in question was very soon confirmed by the official Twitter account of Call of Duty itself, prompting players to be ready for “the Armored War Machines coming to Vanguard and Warzone on February 14″. This confirms the validity of the image that was leaked alongside the download size and gives a time frame as for when the second season is set to drop for both Vanguard and Warzone. It is interesting to note the specific mention of armored war machines, which may indicate the addition of the armored tanks and motorcycles that were depicted, into the game itself as vehicles that can be used to traverse the multiplayer maps.

Considering the offers that were made to players back during Season 1, it should be fair to assume that the arrival of Season 2 will also bring its equal share of maps, modes, operators, and weapons into the fold. Which will hopefully reinvigorate the interest of the existing player base, and bring new members into the fold.

Call of Duty Vanguard is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and the PC.