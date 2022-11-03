Can Google Play Games Be Used on PC?

Google Play, a popular app for mobile gamers, has been around for some time. The app includes excellent titles, so fans might wonder whether these games can be played on their PCs for a larger image than on their phones. If you are one of those wondering, look no further, as we have got you covered on everything we know about Google Play on PC.

Google Play on PC

Google has just released a beta for Google Play games to launch on PC in selected countries. These countries include the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, and a few others. The app currently allows users to play android games with their mouse or keyboard, but the catch is that the PC system has to meet specific requirements. These requirements are not incredibly high, ensuring fans won’t have to spend extra money to get it going. The requirements are listed below.

Requirements

Rig with Windows 10 or later

State drive with 10GB of free space

Intel HD graphics 630 or comparable GPU

A CPU with four physical cores

8GB of RAM

If your PC meets those requirements and you live in one of the countries, you should be good to go and can install Google Play. The good news about this Beta is that your progress will carry over between apps meaning you won’t lose all your saved games on your phone and vice versa. According to the Google Play website, many games are included in Google Play for PC, indicating players will have tons of content to keep them busy. These games include heavy hitters such as Arknights, Asphalt 9 Legends, and Botworld Adventure.

It has yet to be confirmed, but this may be Google’s answer to the failed Stadia system that they recently announced would be shut down. This sad news even has fans rushing to get their progress saved before the system is officially obsolete. Stadia was riddled with technical problems and a lack of good titles, leaving the audience significantly low. Google Play on PC, however, could turn out great and is especially exciting for mobile game fans who want to see their favorite game on a bigger screen.

That is all we know about the Beta of Google Play apps on PC. If we find out anything new, we will update this article accordingly to ensure that our readers stay updated.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022