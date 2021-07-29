Game News

Capcom Posts Most Successful First Quarter Results Ever

A massively successful quarter for the minds behind Resident Evil.

July 29th, 2021 by Noah Hunter

Resident-Evil-Village-is-Coming-to-PS4-and-Xbox-One-with-Free-Next-Gen-Upgrades

Capcom has released its financial reports for first-quarter performance, and things are looking quite bright for the beloved company. The company cited “sales volume for its home video games were 13.3 million units (up 44.6% year-over-year)”, which as a result, allowed the company to achieve “its highest net sales as well as highest levels of all profit items for a first quarter.” The success is not coming out of thin air, however, as the company released two heavy hitter titles in March and May, which is cited as the main reason for this achievement.

The first title was Monster Hunter Rise, which was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2021. Although this title was released at the end of Capcom’s fiscal year, the company stated it “continued to see growth in sales volume thanks to its enduring popularity.” AS of May, the title had sold through seven million units in 2 months, which is incredibly impressive for a title exclusive to one platform. The second title cited was Resident Evil Village, which was released on May 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Village has sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide as of June 30th, 2021, outselling Resident Evil VII in the same time period.

Overall, it seems that Capcom is more successful than ever, and that is only good news for any players and fans of their titles. This means more games, bigger games, and more support. Capcom just released The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles this week, where we stated it “features both classic detective and Ace Attorney series tropes and gameplay that come together around some very intriguing mysteries that will keep you busy for many hours across the interconnected story of the two games included in the collection.”

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

Resident Evil perfume cover. Resident Evil Perfume Line on Sale
Resident Evil, an iconic zombie franchise, has seen itself grow from an ambitious PS1 game released in 1996, to a...
Attack of the Fanboy
Okami collab with Monster Hunter Rise. Amaterasu Is Headed to Monster Hunter Rise Later This Week
Capcom has announced via Twitter that Amaterasu, the Sun Goddess from Capcom’s own Okami, will be headed to Monster Hunter...
Attack of the Fanboy
Monster Hunter Stories 2 title image Monster Hunter Stories 2 Has Sold Over 1,000,000 Copies Worldwide
Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2 has surpassed over 1,000,000 copies sold worldwide! The company shared this via...
Attack of the Fanboy
Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed Until 2022
To the shock and general astonishment of the Capcom team, Resident Evil Village is selling well even without the promised...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (July 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds July 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (July 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy