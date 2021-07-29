Capcom Posts Most Successful First Quarter Results Ever

Capcom has released its financial reports for first-quarter performance, and things are looking quite bright for the beloved company. The company cited “sales volume for its home video games were 13.3 million units (up 44.6% year-over-year)”, which as a result, allowed the company to achieve “its highest net sales as well as highest levels of all profit items for a first quarter.” The success is not coming out of thin air, however, as the company released two heavy hitter titles in March and May, which is cited as the main reason for this achievement.

The first title was Monster Hunter Rise, which was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2021. Although this title was released at the end of Capcom’s fiscal year, the company stated it “continued to see growth in sales volume thanks to its enduring popularity.” AS of May, the title had sold through seven million units in 2 months, which is incredibly impressive for a title exclusive to one platform. The second title cited was Resident Evil Village, which was released on May 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Village has sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide as of June 30th, 2021, outselling Resident Evil VII in the same time period.

Overall, it seems that Capcom is more successful than ever, and that is only good news for any players and fans of their titles. This means more games, bigger games, and more support. Capcom just released The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles this week, where we stated it “features both classic detective and Ace Attorney series tropes and gameplay that come together around some very intriguing mysteries that will keep you busy for many hours across the interconnected story of the two games included in the collection.”

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2021