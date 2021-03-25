Creature in the Well is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

We still have a little while to wait for some of our favorite games to release, and what better way to pass the time than to try out some cool looking indie games? One of the best (and free) ways to do that is through the Epic Games Store offerings, which just saw a new introduction today! If you’re looking for something fresh to sink your teeth into, Creature in the Well, a top-down hack-and-slash dungeon crawler, is now available for free on the Epic Games Store. It will be followed next week by adventure puzzler Tales of the Neon Sea.

Creature in the Well puts you in the rather robotic shoes of the last remaining BOT-C unit. The world you once knew has been completely ravaged, with much of the infrastructure now completely abandoned. With an ancient facility being the last hope for the people of Mirage, it’s up to you to venture in and put a stop to the deadly sandstorm about to affect its residence. It won’t be an easy task though, as a deadly creature inhabiting this place seeks to halt you at every possible turn. Using your wits, tools, and strategy, will you be able to defeat the creature and restore peace to this shattered world?

If you need any more reason to try Creature in the Well, some of the much larger sites have given it some well-deserved praise.

