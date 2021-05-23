Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Raid’s World First Winners

Destiny 2’s newest raid, Vault of Glass has been cleared for the first time by the Elysium clan. The winning six-person team included streamer Saltgreppo as well as the Cruz, Kyros, Moople, Quazz, and Slap who completed their double run 4 hours and 13 minutes after the raid’s launch. This raid race, part of a well-established tradition in the Destiny community, included an interesting twist: teams had to complete each activity twice with the second run (called Challange Mode) including additional trials and objectives.

This “new” raid is something of a remaster of the original Vault of Glass raid, a classic activity of the first Destiny game. The original raid was released just five days after the launch of the first Destiny game and, as such, became a mainstay, one that many longtime players are excited to return to. Many components of the raid remain intact for this relaunch including its setting, lore, and main baddy Atheon, Time’s Conflux. However, new Vex forms like the Hydra, remixed environments, and fresh puzzles mean that players old and new can expect an exciting experience from VoG in 2021. Even the silver belt, awarded to clan Elysium for their world-first clear, appears to be a nod to VoG’s past and homage to PrimeGuard, the first team to complete the original raid back in September 2014 after an 11-hour slog.

Still Time to Shine

In addition to these first-over-the-line rewards, Bungie also has exclusive products for any player that completes a raid in its first few days. This time around, players who beat VoG before May 25 at 9:59 AM (PDT) can purchase a limited edition raid jacket and, interestingly, a sterling silver raid ring that looks straight out of the Black Armory. If you complete the raid in time and want to get your hands on these accessories, make sure to grab your reward code by 9:59 AM on June 30th and confirm your purchases by 11:59 PM of the same day! Good luck guardians and don’t worry, we won’t tell Bungie if you push their bosses of a ledge.

Destiny 2 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Some of the game’s content, including the Vault of Glass raid, is available free-to-play.