Destiny 2 has just undergone some serious weapon changes, according to the latest blog post from Bungie. While we knew about some upcoming sword improvements the developer would be making for the next season, we weren’t prepared to receive so much more information this early. Additionally, there is a new Nightfall level on the way to give some of you more seasoned veterans some PvE action to be excited about. We boil it all down here for you.

Destiny 2 Weapon Changes and New Activities to Come

Grandmaster

In the next season, there will be a new Nightfall level that surpasses the 980 Light level of the Master difficulty. It’ll be called “Grandmaster,” and Bungie states that it “will test even the most proficient Guardians” and that the dev team is hard at work to ensure the rewards are worth the challenge.

Izanagi’s Burden

While Bungie has not yet released all of the weapons changes that we will be seeing in the next season, they did give us a lot to work with. For example, the developer states that the famed sniper rifle, Izanagi’s Burden, will have its Outlaw trait replaced with the No Distractions trait in order “to be more in-line with the fantasy of the weapon and to ensure the trait on the weapon [will] still work with Honed Edge.” Additionally, Honed Edge’s animation speed will no longer be affected by the reload stat.

Sniper Rifles

Sniper rifles will largely be nerfed for PvE activities. Bungie claims: