Destroy All Humans! Remake Invades the Nintendo Switch this June

The Furon menace Crypto will soon invade the Nintendo Switch when Destroy All Humans! Remake launches on the handheld console later this summer. THQ Nordic announced the port earlier today via YouTube and Twitter (rather cheekily, I may add), and if the footage is from the upcoming port then Destroy All Humans! Remake should feel right at home on the Switch.

Destroy All Humans! Remake lands on the Nintendo Switch June 29th.

Destroy All Humans! Remake will takeover the Nintendo Switch June 29th. While the trailer was short on details, we did get to see the game in action on what is presumably the Switch. If so, then the graphical presentation looks . . . surprisingly good for a Switch port. I mean, Destroy All Humans! Remake isn’t exactly a super-intense game to run, but it’s always nice to see a port that looks well put together (clear audio compression aside, but we can’t win every battle I suppose).

That's right, you can now enjoy Destroy All Humans! with your 2 joy cons. While doing a number 2. You're welcome. — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) April 8, 2021

The Nintendo Switch version of Destroy All Humans! Remake will come with all the available skins created for the game, including the Skin Pack DLC featuring a handful of different outfits for the alien invader. The game will cost $39.99, though fans in the EU and UK can grab the pricy DNA Collector’s Edition or Crypto-137 Edition for €149.99 and €399.99 respectively.

THQ Nordic initially teased the reveal on Twitter with a not-so-subtle reference to the Destroy All Humans 2 remake that’s most likely in development. You can watch the full YouTube trailer for the Nintendo Switch port of the game below. We’ll be sure to share any additional information about the Switch version of the remake once we learn more.

Destroy All Humans! Remake is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. Destroy All Humans! Remake will launch June 29th, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch.