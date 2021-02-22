Diablo 2 Resurrected PC System Requirements Officially Revealed

As reported just a few days ago, Blizzard announced at BlizzConline it is currently developing Diablo 2 Resurrected.

As you may have guessed, Diablo 2 Resurrected revamps the original graphics and bumps them up to 4K. If you don’t like the newer and fancier graphics, you can also opt to play the game via its original look too.

Even though the game will be available on more platforms, most fans will be playing the game on the PC. Well Blizzard has finally released the many PC system requirements that you need in order to play the game. It’s safe to say you need a pretty decent rig to play the game on a PC.

Anyway, you can look at the minimum and recommended specifications below.

Minimum Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

RAM: 8 GB

HDD Space Requiried: 30 GB

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Operating System: Windows® 10

Recommended Specifications

Processor: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Operating System: Windows® 10

The game will be released later this year for a discounted price of $39.99. It will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and even the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:February 22nd, 2021