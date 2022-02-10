Don’t Worry, Nintendo Switch Sports Still Has Miis

Nintendo Switch Sports, a successor to the 2006 Wii sensation Wii Sports, was revealed in the most recent Nintendo Direct, and fans had some interesting reactions to the new character designs showcased in the game’s initial reveal trailer. Part of the original Wii Sports charm was using Miis, custom characters that originated on the Wii but have persisted across every Nintendo console since its release. While Miis have definitely decreased in relevance since their implementation on the Wii, many people were disheartened to learn that Nintendo Switch Sports may not even support them at all.

The Nintendo Switch Sports reveal trailer showcases all sorts of sports from tennis to volleyball, but there are generic young-looking characters on the field instead of the Miis that many were expecting to see. This led to fan outcry on Twitter and other social media platforms, but it turns out, Nintendo Switch Sports will support Miis after all. The new Sportsmates characters are still the default characters for the game, but Nintendo stated in a tweet following the Wednesday Direct that players will be able to select and play as their Mii characters as well.

In #NintendoSwitchSports you’ll have plenty of different, all-new customization options for the Sportsmates seen in the trailer. In addition to the Sportsmates, you’ll also still be able to select and play as your Mii character! pic.twitter.com/kjTQTQNFGM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2022

The Mii characters will also receive a slight visual upgrade in comparison to their Wii counterparts as well. Since the default Sportsmates have detailed bodies with unique animations for each sport, the Miis will also use the same bodies in order to be able to play the same sports alongside them. That means playing with a Mii character will essentially just place your Mii’s head onto a Sportsmate’s body, which is sort of the best of both worlds. That way, players can still use Miis and not look out of place next to the other characters.

The original Wii Sports and its sequel, Wii Sports Resort, were mega hits on the Wii, as were the rest of the Wii series games like Wii Play, so Nintendo Switch Sports is already a highly-anticipated title among Nintendo fans. The game is priced at $40 and will feature 7 sports at launch: Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, Chambra, and Soccer Shoot-Out. Golf, a fan-favorite from the original Wii Sports, will be released as a free post-launch update later in the fall.

The game releases in April so it’s already nearly here, but Nintendo fans will be able to go hands-on with the game even sooner. There will be a free online playtest taking place from February 18 to February 20 at specific times, and fans can register beginning on February 15 at 5 PM PST. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required, but the playtest itself is free. Along with Nintendo Switch Sports, the new Nintendo Direct also shared news for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Mario Kart 8 DLC, so be sure to check those out too.

Nintendo Switch Sports will be released on April 29, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.