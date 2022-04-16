The NVIDIA GeForce Now Leak has been the gift that keeps on giving in terms of gaming news buzz, including some pretty high-profile announcements recently. Despite so many games from the leak having recently been confirmed, there are still plenty that has yet to be addressed or confirmed as legitimate. To catch readers up to speed in case they weren’t aware, this leak is from the GeForce Now servers and hints at huge potential PC releases and ports from A-list publishers. This should all be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s worthwhile to follow updates on this as it unfolds.

Thanks to a compilation by Reddit user -LastGrail- we’re able to glimpse a substantial list of games that have been leaked, and in some cases, later confirmed by the developers. We’ve already discussed Kingdom Hearts IV’s announcement and how it is related to the leak, and how Square Enix has had so many of their leaked projects confirmed that the remainders are all but a sure thing. But we’ve gone ahead and listed the rest of the unannounced projects from the GeForce Now Leak.

Sony

HELLDIVERS 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Déraciné

Returnal

Demon’s Souls

Ratchet and Clank

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Ghost of Tsushima

Microsoft

Gears 6

Project Indus/”Oxide Unannounced”

Project Holland/Fable (possibly)

Project Woodstock

Halo 5: Guardians

Kalimba

Gravity

Square Enix

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster

Final Fantasy IX Remake

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Monster Hunter 6

Take-Two

BioShock RTX Remaster

New BioShock Project

EA

Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster

Titanfall 3

Atlus

Catherine Full Body

Shin Megami Tensei V

Sega

Bayonetta 3

Judgment

Additional unannounced projects from the GeForce Now Leak:

Tekken 8

Human Fall Flat 2

The Talos Principle 2

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster

Half-Life 2 Remastered

Project FPS (by Paradox)

-LastGrail- went on to list more titles that should be taken into consideration, however again with a heavy grain of salt:

XCOM 3

Injustice 3

Destroy All Humans 3

Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD

Mario + Rabbids PC Port

Cities Skylines 2

Total War 9

Fight for Middle-Earth

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Mortal Kombat XII/Next-Gen

Space Punks

Hitman Pro

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered

Goat Simulator 2

Untitled Wreckfest Sequel

Worms Sequel

Titan Quest 2

Metro Sequel

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Android

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Port

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

That’s all for now. The release dates were not listed as they could be either tweaked due to delays or outright inaccurate if any leaks are false. Despite the list is quite large, one must consider how much has already been confirmed. The Sony leaks are one particularly fascinating topic, given the recently acclaimed PC ports of God of War and Detroit: Become Human. The Microsoft projects make a good deal of sense to be later confirmed since they’re pushing for a more unified console/PC ecosystem.

Some reveals would be downright surprising, such as the numerous Nintendo exclusives like Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids. But ultimately, all we can do is wait for more announcements at the moment, so keep your eyes open for more updates!