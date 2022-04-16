The NVIDIA GeForce Now Leak has been the gift that keeps on giving in terms of gaming news buzz, including some pretty high-profile announcements recently. Despite so many games from the leak having recently been confirmed, there are still plenty that has yet to be addressed or confirmed as legitimate. To catch readers up to speed in case they weren’t aware, this leak is from the GeForce Now servers and hints at huge potential PC releases and ports from A-list publishers. This should all be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s worthwhile to follow updates on this as it unfolds.
Thanks to a compilation by Reddit user -LastGrail- we’re able to glimpse a substantial list of games that have been leaked, and in some cases, later confirmed by the developers. We’ve already discussed Kingdom Hearts IV’s announcement and how it is related to the leak, and how Square Enix has had so many of their leaked projects confirmed that the remainders are all but a sure thing. But we’ve gone ahead and listed the rest of the unannounced projects from the GeForce Now Leak.
Sony
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Gran Turismo 7
- Déraciné
- Returnal
- Demon’s Souls
- Ratchet and Clank
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Ghost of Tsushima
Microsoft
- Gears 6
- Project Indus/”Oxide Unannounced”
- Project Holland/Fable (possibly)
- Project Woodstock
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Kalimba
- Gravity
Square Enix
- Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster
- Final Fantasy IX Remake
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
Capcom
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Monster Hunter 6
Take-Two
- BioShock RTX Remaster
- New BioShock Project
EA
- Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster
- Titanfall 3
Atlus
- Catherine Full Body
- Shin Megami Tensei V
Sega
- Bayonetta 3
- Judgment
Additional unannounced projects from the GeForce Now Leak:
- Tekken 8
- Human Fall Flat 2
- The Talos Principle 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
- Half-Life 2 Remastered
- Project FPS (by Paradox)
-LastGrail- went on to list more titles that should be taken into consideration, however again with a heavy grain of salt:
- XCOM 3
- Injustice 3
- Destroy All Humans 3
- Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD
- Mario + Rabbids PC Port
- Cities Skylines 2
- Total War 9
- Fight for Middle-Earth
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Mortal Kombat XII/Next-Gen
- Space Punks
- Hitman Pro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered
- Goat Simulator 2
- Untitled Wreckfest Sequel
- Worms Sequel
- Titan Quest 2
- Metro Sequel
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Android
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Port
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
That’s all for now. The release dates were not listed as they could be either tweaked due to delays or outright inaccurate if any leaks are false. Despite the list is quite large, one must consider how much has already been confirmed. The Sony leaks are one particularly fascinating topic, given the recently acclaimed PC ports of God of War and Detroit: Become Human. The Microsoft projects make a good deal of sense to be later confirmed since they’re pushing for a more unified console/PC ecosystem.
Some reveals would be downright surprising, such as the numerous Nintendo exclusives like Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids. But ultimately, all we can do is wait for more announcements at the moment, so keep your eyes open for more updates!