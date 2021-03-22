Fall Guys Season 4 Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Update 1.18 has arrived for Fall Guys Season 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 4, the latest addition to the popular multiplayer free-for-all party game, has now gone live. This is the next major content update since the winter update three months ago. The new Season adds a heap of new features all revolving around a futuristic theme, including 7 new levels, 4-player Squads Mode, Daily Challenges, Crown Shards, a whole host of bug fixes, and more cosmetic items. Here’s everything new in Season 4 with Fall Guys update 1.18.

Fall Guys Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Fall Guys Season 4 – New Levels

Skyline Stumble – Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers!

Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers! Hoverboard Heroes – Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination!

Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination! Basketfall – Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs…and triple hoops!

Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs…and triple hoops! Short Circuit – A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem!

A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem! Power Trip – Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination!

Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination! Big Shots – Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know.

Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know. Roll On – It’s Roll Out…but a race!? In this classic themed Round, 60 players dash to the finish line over a series of rambunctious rotating drums. Don’t fall off!

Squads Mode

New Feature: Squads Mode! Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round!

Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round! New Round Type: Squad Race. Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line- The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters!

Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line- The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters! New Round Type: Squad Survival Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game!

Fall Guys Season 4 – New Features

New Feature: Daily Challenges Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards!

Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards! New Currency: Crown Shards Earn 60 Crown Shards to transform them into a shiny new crown! Collect Shards through Challenges and Squads, and check your balance in the Show Selector screen.

Fall Guys Season 4 – Character Improvements

Sturdier Beans We’ve improved our Fall Guys to be more sturdy when taking hits both from other players. No more ragdolling just because another bean brushed you in mid-air!

We’ve improved our Fall Guys to be more sturdy when taking hits both from other players. No more ragdolling just because another bean brushed you in mid-air! Fixed some ragdolling and excessive jumping issues in some rounds, for example unrelenting ragdolling on Hex-A-Gone after colliding with another Fall Guy

Fixed errors related to ledge-climbing in some levels like Wall Guys, such as Sweat animations failing to play, and inability to climb a ledge when a flipper is present.

Increased physics performance for distant players, leading to an overall smoother experience

Improved character behaviour when carrying objects around

UI Improvements

Fixed text displaying that 40 players are needed to start a game on playlists with restricted numbers (I.E Hex-a-Gone Trials)

Fixed 16/15 eliminated showing on Thin Ice

Fixed the Qualified element not reducing in value when a player becomes eliminated during Slime Climb

Other Fixes and Improvements

Post-elimination flow: you can now quit at any time after being eliminated, no more waiting for the next round to load

you can now quit at any time after being eliminated, no more waiting for the next round to load Fall Mountain will now spawn players in a single line so no one is at a disadvantage

Improved victory moment and flow at the end of episode

Reduced network traffic usage which should alleviate some of the latency-related issues

Fixed Fall Guy clipping through the yellow conveyor belt section and getting stuck on Slime Climb

Improved hoops scoring reliability and fixed cases such as scores failing to update on Ski Fall

Fixed visual post-processing issues in certain cases like spectating or rotating the camera at some angles

Fixed Fall Guy respawning twice on the platform next to the mountain peak after falling into the abyss on Freezy Peak

Fixed invisible Hex-A-Gone tiles in both spectator mode and during normal play

Fixed multiple players respawning in the same spot on Ski Fall

Fixed post-processing flickering and missing Fall Guys X-Ray outline when a player grabs a carriable object within close proximity to a wall

Fixed poor performance in the Outfits menu when browsing with many items available

Fixed flickering clouds on Perfect Match

Fixed disqualification on Door Dash after players yeet over the finish line into oblivion

Fixed camera pivoting backwards after a user has respawned in Knight Fever

Fixed Checkpoint not triggering in Tundra Run if a Fall Guy is punched high enough into the air

Fixed number of players qualifying exceeding the qualification limit in all race-type Rounds

Fixed invisible mid-air collisions when a Fall Guy hit by the flippers during Knight Fever

Fixed Fall Guy with equipped costume showing as the default bean during an episode

PS4: Fixed the blurred surrounding area of a Fall Guy on PS4 Pro

PS4: Fixed memory issues on Base PS4 when opening the Customiser with all cosmetics unlocked

PS4: improved performance and stability in the menus and on certain rounds

PC: Fixed ‘Back’ and ‘Random’ buttons not working in the Customiser menus with the mouse

That sums up the exciting changes that you can experience now that Fall Guys Season 4 has landed. Squads mode is a new 4-player game mode where the whole squad wins the round if any of the players get the victory. This feature has been highly anticipated since Fall Guys launched and we expect this feature to bring a lot of people back to the game. This is quite a substantial update which will flesh out the game even more with new content to keep players coming back to the game, and if you’re lucky enough to be jumping into Fall Guys for the first time, you’re in for a real treat.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PS4 and PC, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox this Summer. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Reddit post.