A Florida mother went back to a Dunkin location after her daughter’s food order left her questioning what happened behind the counter. What started as a quick stop for Snackin’ Bacon turned into a confrontation that was later shared online.

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According to TikTok creator Lesly (@mommaleslyandco), her daughter had stopped at a Dunkin in Clermont, Florida, after college. Lesly claimed her daughter later found burnt pieces of bacon and disposable gloves inside the bag with her food. The TikTok video has since been taken down, but the original post remains accessible through its former TikTok link.

Lesly says she returned to the restaurant because she wanted an explanation rather than another order. She brought the food back to the counter and confronted the employee who was working there.

The Dunkin worker says it was an accident

In the video, Lesly points out the bacon and gloves to the employee. She tells the worker, “My daughter ordered Snackin’ Bacon, and this is what she got,” before calling the order “garbage.”

The worker apologizes and says, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to put that in there.” She offers to make a new order, but Lesly refuses, saying, “I don’t want a new one. I want to know the reasoning for this.” That reaction is understandable when a customer feels a replacement doesn’t address the actual complaint, something that can also fuel restaurant refund disputes.

Lesly says she believes the gloves were deliberately put in the order. The video does not establish who placed them there or whether they were put in the bag intentionally, so that remains her allegation.

Lesly also questioned the condition of the bacon because of when the order was made. According to her account, her daughter placed the order around 4 p.m., while the restaurant was not scheduled to close until 8 p.m.

The manager was not at the restaurant when Lesly returned, according to her account. The employee gave her the manager’s number, and Lesly said she planned to speak with him about the incident.

Viewers were divided over what happened. Some agreed with Lesly that the gloves should never have been in the food bag, while others thought the employee could have made an honest mistake, a split that has also appeared in a Subway customer dispute over what an employee allegedly told a customer.

One commenter wrote, “Easily an accident. Could have been rushing. Not everything needs to be recorded and posted.” Another commenter took the opposite view, writing, “You guys saying the cashier said sorry? She really did not seem to gaf. That is 100% intentional. How do you manage to give someone a bag filled with gloves?” The differing reactions underline that viewers were drawing very different conclusions from the same footage.

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