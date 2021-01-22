Fortnite Adds Terminator and Sarah Connor Skins

As if Predator was not enough to join he huge collection of awesome skins, Fortnite adds Terminator and Sarah Connor as well. You can find both Skins in the shop, alongside other goodies.

A machine that will never stop. Sarah Connor and the T-800 are the newest Hunters to arrive on the Island. Grab them in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/l02H66LjTZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 22, 2021

Sarah comes with two different variants and some new cosmetics like the T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Bling and Combat Knife.

The Terminator (T-800) has a unique emote built-in to his kit, and you can also grab the HK Sky Net Uplink Back Bling and Techno-Grip Axe to complete his setup.

You can get these new Skins and their additions as a bundle, or purchase them independently from the in-game Shop.

For those that don’t know, both the T-800 and Sarah Connor are legendary personas, originating from 1984’s movie, ‘The Terminator’. With Sarah being the hero of the present, a murderous machine from the future was sent back to time to try and take her out, before she gives birth to the person who is responsible for resisting the rise of Skynet, a futuristic AI responsible for mankind’s downfall. While Sarah was able to defeat the cyborg assassin in the movie, in a twist of events, T-800 alongside Sarah Connor join Fortnite’s fantastic universe. What more could anyone ask, than seeing Kratos, Master Chief, Predator and The Terminator duke it out in the same Island. Fortnite has for sure invited some heavy guns in the Island.

Fortnite added Terminator and Sarah Connor today, so make sure to pay the Shop a visit.