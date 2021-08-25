Fortnite: Shang-Chi and More Collaborations Leaked

Fortnite could be receiving a new Marvel collaboration, since, according to Twitter user @HYPEX, on Twitter, an insider leaker revealed that a new crossover, this time with Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is already on its way. But that’s not all, since according to the insider, The Cube will be returning to the game’s in its upcoming season, together with much more.

You can check out the post in which @HYPEX talks about the reveals below, which also features the leaked released date of the Shang-Chi crossover, which will be, according to the insider, released on September 2nd, after the arrival of the already rumored Mike Lowrey skin, part of a Bad Boys crossover, which, according to leaks below, will be released on August 28.

The insider leaker posted more info on r/FortniteLeaks, this time he revealed a Shang-Chi collab & event countdown date 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwlh7Zy3Dp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2021

You can take part in Fortnite’s current season 7 now on PC, mobile devices – Android and iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and macOS. You can check out the game’s latest patch notes here.

You can also check out the official synopsis of the current season of Fortnite below, as it is featured on its official product page in the Epic Games Store:

”Alien forces have infiltrated the Island while Doctor Slone leads the IO forces against them. Jump into battle by taking up both side’s tech: abduct your foes in a flying Saucer, blast enemies with the Rail Gun, create your own Alien in the Battle Pass, and more. As the Season progresses and the war escalates, new weaponry will be deployed and the battlefield will be shaken up. The battle for the Island begins now.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere, in theaters, on September 3rd. The movie will be available at Disney Plus at a later date.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2021