French President just exposed the devastating catch in Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’ that would force Ukraine into a dangerous situation

French President Emmanuel Macron just went public, as per United24Media, on November 25 that President Donald Trump’s massive 28-point peace plan requires significant revisions before Europe or Kyiv can accept it. Macron didn’t mince words, raising serious concerns that parts of the proposal could force Ukraine into what he called a “capitulation,” despite acknowledging that the plan heads in the right direction “towards peace.”

This US proposal, which was unveiled last week, apparently surprised officials across Washington, Kyiv, and Europe. It sparked fears that the Trump administration might be ready to pressure Ukraine into accepting terms that lean heavily toward Russia’s interests.

The biggest catch in the US proposal that Macron pointed out is incredibly problematic for Ukraine’s future. The plan includes strict limits on the size of the Ukrainian army, which is just awful for long-term security. If you’re forcing a nation to restrict its ability to defend itself right after a major conflict, you’re basically guaranteeing future instability. Furthermore, the plan grants Washington certain oversight over the frozen Russian assets.

Europe isn’t accepting this Trump-backed peace deal at its face value

Macron made it clear that Europe isn’t having that. He stressed that decisions regarding any territorial compromises must rest solely with Ukraine. He also emphasized that since the frozen Russian assets are physically located in Europe, Europe holds the exclusive authority over decisions about how those funds are used. You can’t just tell Europe how to handle assets on its own soil. Earlier this year, the EU also forced Trump’s hands to reduce tariffs.

The French president noted that the US plan seems to give us an idea of what the Russians would find acceptable. As Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed earlier, Moscow views several provisions in the US-drafted plan as “acceptable and potentially workable” for continued negotiations. On the flip side, Ushakov said that the alternative proposal put forward by European partners is, in Moscow’s view, “entirely unacceptable.”

That comparison alone tells you exactly why European officials are worried the US plan is too soft. So, what does Europe want instead? Macron argues that Ukraine’s primary safeguard after any agreement must be the unrestricted rebuilding of its own armed forces. No limits can be placed on that process, period. He’s also looking ahead to what happens the day peace is actually signed.

Ahead of a video call with the “coalition of the willing” countries supporting Ukraine post-war, Macron outlined his vision for a massive “assurance force.” These forces wouldn’t be fighting; they’d be stationed “far away from the front line” in cities like Kyiv or Odesa to conduct training and security operations once active fighting ends.

Macron added that about 20 countries have already committed to actively supporting this effort, whether it’s in the air, on land, or at sea. This kind of reassurance force would operate in cities and away from the fighting, ensuring Ukraine can rebuild while maintaining essential security.

Overall, while President Trump’s initiative is a step “towards peace,” and his air defense aid was previously welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron’s core message is that the specifics of the peace plan matter. He summed it up perfectly: “We want peace, but we don’t want peace that is effectively a capitulation.” The proposal clearly needs major negotiation and improvement before Europe signs off on anything.

