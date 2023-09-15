Gamebreaking Destiny 2 Exploit Gives Legendary Weapons Exotic Perks, Chaos Ensues

Image: Bungie

A newly-discovered Destiny 2 exploit allows players to craft Legendary weapons with Exotic perks, resulting in excessively overpowered weapons that melt bosses, champions, and players alike.

While this gamebreaking glitch only works with craftable Exotic weapons, such as Osteo Striga and Dead Messenger, the perks available have been substantial enough to cause colossal numbers in both PvE and PvP.

Destiny 2 has one of its worst bugs right now. You can craft regular legendary weapons with exotic perks. So you can obliterate people in PvP with perks that shouldn't be on guns. Not sure how Bungie can fix this quickly, but it's absolutely ruining PvP already pic.twitter.com/qZBPx6CfE2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 15, 2023

If Exotic perks weren’t broken enough, this exploit also allows Guardians to combine legendary weapon frames together. SMGs with sword frames, rocket launchers with Rapid-Fire — you name it.

One of my favorite clips from the current chaos is from @ritzzcar on X, presenting their Guardian flying around Nessus with a double-enhanced Eager Edge and Wellspring Half-Truths.

Another mind-boggling combination I encountered was Hollow Denial with Triniary Vision, turning an ordinary Trace Rifle into an explosive volley of projectiles. Whatever the outcome of this situation is, I hope Bungie is writing down some ideas for new Exotics in The Final Shape.

Bullets are so overrated. Here’s a rifle crafted by @JustTeeBee that swaps its magazines for grenades. Infinite Kinetic ammo is truly a blessing.

Yo I think my Auto Rifle is broke… #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/0Hj12eszdL — TeeBee (@JustTeeBee) September 15, 2023

Needless to say, Destiny 2 is in a wildly chaotic state right now, with players both incredibly amused and highly frustrated at the creative concoctions players are crafting. Bungie has confirmed that they’re investigating the issue, and will reset affected weapons “in the future.”

We're aware of an issue that allows specific weapon perks to be crafted into other legendary weapons and are investigating a fix, which will result in these weapons being reset in the future.



We currently don't have any plans to disable Trials of Osiris due to this issue. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 15, 2023

Despite the state of PvP, as highlighted by the post below, Bungie has no current plans to disable Trials of Osiris. Bungie has also stated that players won’t receive a ban for performing this glitch unless any external programs were used to perform it. Well, that’s my weekend sorted.

Yeah Trials is getting disabled pic.twitter.com/JC6PFkRWFK — Chrizmo (@Chrizmo__) September 15, 2023

How to Perform the Crafted Weapon Swap Glitch in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To perform the perk swap exploit in Destiny 2, follow these steps:

Visit The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World.

in Savathun’s Throne World. Interact with the Resonance Engine (crafting table) and select Shape a new weapon .

(crafting table) and select . Hover over the weapon with the frame you want to transfer .

. Select the weapon and then quickly select the weapon to which you want to transfer the frame.

to which you want to transfer the frame. Craft the weapon and have fun.

Due to the speed needed to perform the weapon frame exploit, it’s far easier to perform on PC. It is possible to recreate on console, however, and a poor internet connection can actually prove beneficial for once.

Just keep away from Trials with these Frankenstein-esque creations. We’re watching you, Guardian. Always watching.

