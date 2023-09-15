Gamebreaking Destiny 2 Exploit Gives Legendary Weapons Exotic Perks, Chaos Ensues

A newly-discovered Destiny 2 exploit allows players to craft Legendary weapons with Exotic perks, resulting in excessively overpowered weapons that melt bosses, champions, and players alike.
While this gamebreaking glitch only works with craftable Exotic weapons, such as Osteo Striga and Dead Messenger, the perks available have been substantial enough to cause colossal numbers in both PvE and PvP.
If Exotic perks weren’t broken enough, this exploit also allows Guardians to combine legendary weapon frames together. SMGs with sword frames, rocket launchers with Rapid-Fire — you name it.
One of my favorite clips from the current chaos is from @ritzzcar on X, presenting their Guardian flying around Nessus with a double-enhanced Eager Edge and Wellspring Half-Truths.
Another mind-boggling combination I encountered was Hollow Denial with Triniary Vision, turning an ordinary Trace Rifle into an explosive volley of projectiles. Whatever the outcome of this situation is, I hope Bungie is writing down some ideas for new Exotics in The Final Shape.
Bullets are so overrated. Here’s a rifle crafted by @JustTeeBee that swaps its magazines for grenades. Infinite Kinetic ammo is truly a blessing.
Needless to say, Destiny 2 is in a wildly chaotic state right now, with players both incredibly amused and highly frustrated at the creative concoctions players are crafting. Bungie has confirmed that they’re investigating the issue, and will reset affected weapons “in the future.”
Despite the state of PvP, as highlighted by the post below, Bungie has no current plans to disable Trials of Osiris. Bungie has also stated that players won’t receive a ban for performing this glitch unless any external programs were used to perform it. Well, that’s my weekend sorted.
How to Perform the Crafted Weapon Swap Glitch in Destiny 2
To perform the perk swap exploit in Destiny 2, follow these steps:
- Visit The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World.
- Interact with the Resonance Engine (crafting table) and select Shape a new weapon.
- Hover over the weapon with the frame you want to transfer.
- Select the weapon and then quickly select the weapon to which you want to transfer the frame.
- Craft the weapon and have fun.
Due to the speed needed to perform the weapon frame exploit, it’s far easier to perform on PC. It is possible to recreate on console, however, and a poor internet connection can actually prove beneficial for once.
Just keep away from Trials with these Frankenstein-esque creations. We’re watching you, Guardian. Always watching.
