Genshin Impact 2.2 Leaks Reveal Roguelike Dungeon, Dreams of Bloom Event, and More

Leaks for Genshin Impact’s upcoming update 2.2 have been circulating the internet and doing the rounds on the dedicated fans of the game and the wider gaming community. The leaks themselves reveal various pieces of vital information; these range from a new dungeon, to prospectively exciting events, and even increases for artifact inventory space. Find out every piece of alluring detail about each leak through this article.

Labyrinth Warriors — A Roguelike Dungeon

Fans of Roguelikes will be thrilled to discover that there appears to be a new roguelike dungeon on its way to Genshin Impact. The dungeon itself was leaked by ‘Genshin_Intel’ on Twitter.

Labyrinth Warriors: Rogue-like dungeon challenge event with 4 stages that award 3 types of currencies:

Damaged Replica: purchase Charm Magic buffs prior to the challenge

Battered Shikifuda: draw random buffs/debuffs after the challenge

Aged Token: for redeeming event rewards pic.twitter.com/RjVUDEwjxs — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 3, 2021

The Dungeon itself appears to have a wide array of stages along with three currencies for players to collect. These are as follows: ‘Damaged Replica’, ‘battered Skikifuda’, and ‘Aged Token’, each with their own unique purpose as shown above. The dungeon appears to have a unique and intriguing structure along with vicious enemies waiting to strike in the back of the leaked image.

New Events — ‘Dreams of Bloom’ and ‘To the World’s Sound Listening’

Along with the leaks of new dungeon content, there will further be two new events likely arriving in update 2.2. The first of which is known as the ‘Dreams of Bloom’ event and will task players with growing flowers, arranging them, and furthermore gifting them to other players. The romantics at heart will feel at home with this event.

Dreams of Bloom: Ikebana event involving growing, gifting, and arranging flowers for your teapot.

1. Only one seed pack per day, over 6 days. Your friend's world may have different seeds.

2. Seeds will grow into flowers of random colors.

3. You can gift flowers to your friends. pic.twitter.com/jHXUCMLl39 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 4, 2021

The flowers will grow as random colours, unless more work is still to be done for the event, we will be unable to know until the release of it.

To the World’s Sounds Listening: osu-type music event where you play an instrument gifted by Kazuha alongside another character at designated locations. Three difficulties for each piece of music. You get to keep the instrument as one of the event rewards. pic.twitter.com/JXFe9kVGwV — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) September 1, 2021

Another event set to grace the lands of Genshin Impact is ‘To the World’s Sound Listening which will take on the form of a music event with a seemingly playable instrument gifted by Kazuha for players to use during the event and even keep it for more use afterwards. These exciting new events will keep players entranced in the world as always.

Extra Genshin Impact Leaks

Notably, Artifact space will also apparently be increasing as aforementioned, from 1.000 to 1.500 which was seen in the beta of update 2.2. This was leaked by ‘Dim_Breath‘ on Twitter, who is unsure whether it will be in the final client of the update.

[2.2 – Beta] Artifact Inventory The capacity of the artifact inventory was raised from 1.000 to 1.500 as of the latest beta.

Whether this change is only specific to the beta client or will persist on the final release of the game is currently unknown. — Dim (@dimbreath) September 3, 2021

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Android, and iOS. There is certainly a lot of content to be looking forward to in Genshin Impact’s update 2.2 from the leaks!