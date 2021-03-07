Genshin Impact Brings Spring Festival and 4-Star Rosaria With Update 1.4

The popular free to play open world action RPG Genshin Impact is getting an update to version 1.4 on March 17th. The update will include an event for the Spring season, the Windblume Festival. The in-game lore surrounding Windblume marks the festival’s origin as a celebration of the liberation of Mondstat, one of the major cities currently available for exploration in the world of Genshin Impact. The festival has shifted from its original focus to one of expressing love, and enjoying outdoor games.

For players, this means the Windblume Festival will pose a series of challenges and mini-games. Awards are to include two items exclusive to the season event, the Windsong Lyre and Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon, and possibly more exciting from a gameplay standpoint, the Windblume Ode, a new 4-star weapon.

Update Adds 4-Star Character Rosaria, New Items, and Advances the Story

Beyond the festival event, the Genshin Impact 1.4 update also promises to offer players new information on the Abyss Order, and teases reveals on the fate of the Traveler’s long-lost sibling. Players can expect to confront the Abyss Herald, and more game lore will be revealed regarding the setting’s first Ruin Guard at Stormterror’s Lair.

The update will also bring a new 4-star character, with the return of Rosaria as a playable character. “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria wield a polearm and commands the power of Cryo. The character should provide quick maneuverability, along with high Cryo damage to a single target, and area-of-effect damage to other nearby enemies. Check out our guide on Rosario here.

A few quality of life improvements should be included with Genshin Impact’s 1.4 update as well. Players will be able to lower their World Level which should provide more options for single-player as well as cooperative modes, and character inventories will now allow for holding up to five Condensed Resin items.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, IOS, Android, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5 with PS4 backwards compatibility.